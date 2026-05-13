Christopher Nolan defends Travis Scott casting in ‘The Odyssey’ after backlash

Christopher Nolan has defended key creative decisions in his forthcoming epic The Odyssey after online debate erupted over the film’s armour design and the casting of rapper Travis Scott.

‘The Odyssey’: Christopher Nolan defends armour design, Trvais Scott casting In a series of interviews with Time magazine, Nolan and members of his creative team addressed criticism that followed the release of early footage and promotional material from the film, which is based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem.

One of the main points of discussion online centred on the appearance of the warriors’ armour, with some viewers comparing it to the modern Batsuit seen in Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy rather than historically accurate ancient Greek battle gear.

Nolan rejected suggestions that the production had ignored historical research, explaining that the film’s costume design drew from archaeological theories surrounding Mycenaean civilisations.

“There are Mycenaean daggers that are blackened bronze,” Nolan said. “The theory is they probably could have blackened bronze in those days. You take bronze, you add more gold and silver to it and then use sulfur… With Agamemnon, Ellen [Mirojnick], our costume designer, is trying to communicate how elevated he is relative to everyone else. You do that through materials that would be very expensive.”

The director said the production attempted to balance historical speculation with cinematic storytelling, a process he compared to the scientific research behind his 2014 film Interstellar.

Nolan said he approached The Odyssey in a similar way, despite the film dealing with mythology and the ancient world rather than speculative science fiction.

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“For ‘Interstellar,’ you’re looking at, ‘What is the best speculation of the future?’ When you’re looking at the ancient past, it’s actually the same thing,” Nolan said. “‘What is the best speculation and how can I use that to create a world?’”

The director also addressed reactions to the casting of Travis Scott, whose brief appearance in an early trailer prompted surprise and criticism from some viewers online.

Scott has been cast as a bard in the film, a role Nolan said was intended to reflect the oral storytelling traditions behind Homer’s work.

“I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap,” Nolan said.