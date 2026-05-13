Christopher Nolan defends Travis Scott casting in ‘The Odyssey’ after backlash

Christopher Nolan has defended key creative decisions in his forthcoming epic The Odyssey after online debate erupted over the film’s armour design and the casting of rapper Travis Scott.
In a series of interviews with Time magazine, Nolan and members of his creative team addressed criticism that followed the release of early footage and promotional material from the film, which is based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem.
One of the main points of discussion online centred on the appearance of the warriors’ armour, with some viewers comparing it to the modern Batsuit seen in Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy rather than historically accurate ancient Greek battle gear.
Nolan rejected suggestions that the production had ignored historical research, explaining that the film’s costume design drew from archaeological theories surrounding Mycenaean civilisations.
“There are Mycenaean daggers that are blackened bronze,” Nolan said. “The theory is they probably could have blackened bronze in those days. You take bronze, you add more gold and silver to it and then use sulfur… With Agamemnon, Ellen [Mirojnick], our costume designer, is trying to communicate how elevated he is relative to everyone else. You do that through materials that would be very expensive.”
The director said the production attempted to balance historical speculation with cinematic storytelling, a process he compared to the scientific research behind his 2014 film Interstellar.
Nolan said he approached The Odyssey in a similar way, despite the film dealing with mythology and the ancient world rather than speculative science fiction.
“For ‘Interstellar,’ you’re looking at, ‘What is the best speculation of the future?’ When you’re looking at the ancient past, it’s actually the same thing,” Nolan said. “‘What is the best speculation and how can I use that to create a world?’”
The director also addressed reactions to the casting of Travis Scott, whose brief appearance in an early trailer prompted surprise and criticism from some viewers online.
Scott has been cast as a bard in the film, a role Nolan said was intended to reflect the oral storytelling traditions behind Homer’s work.
“I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap,” Nolan said.
‘The Odyssey’ arrives in theatres on 17 July, 2026.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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