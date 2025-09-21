Christopher Nolan has been elected the President of Directors Guild of America

Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan has been elected President of the Directors Guild of America (DGA), one of the most influential unions in Hollywood.

The decision was announced during the DGA's biennial national convention, with Nolan running unopposed for the role. He succeeds Lesli Linka Glatter, who guided the 19,500-member organisation through the 2023 actors' and writers' strikes.

“To be elected President of the Directors Guild of America is one of the greatest honours of my career,” Nolan said in a statement. “Our industry is experiencing tremendous change, and I thank the Guild’s membership for entrusting me with this responsibility. I also want to thank President Glatter for her leadership over the past four years. I look forward to collaborating with her and the newly elected Board to achieve important creative and economic protections for our members.”

Nolan's prestigious legacy Nolan, widely recognised for his distinctive approach to storytelling, is among the most celebrated directors of his generation. His work includes acclaimed films such as ‘Memento’, ‘Inception’, ‘Interstellar’ and ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, as well as ‘Oppenheimer’, which won him the Academy Award for Best Director.

Over the years, Nolan has used his standing in the industry to defend traditional cinema. He has been a vocal advocate for theatrical releases and the use of film formats such as 70mm, often urging audiences to experience movies on the big screen.