Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey prologue unveils Trojan Horse scene as Matt Damon leads epic

Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated adaptation of Homer’s ‘The Odyssey’ has offered audiences an early taste of his epic vision, with a nearly six-minute prologue debuting in select IMAX 70 mm screenings ahead of the film’s full release on 17 July 2026.

Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey’ Prologue Out The extended preview, attached to the re-releases of ‘Sinners’ and ‘One Battle After Another’ in premium IMAX format, features a dramatic retelling of the legendary Trojan Horse sequence — a story closely tied to the ancient myths that precede Odysseus ’s long journey home.

Also Read | Why everyone in Hollywood wants their movie in IMAX

The prologue opens with Jon Bernthal’s Spartan king, Menelaus, questioning Tom Holland’s Telemachus — Odysseus’ son — about whether he has heard the tale of the horse “from the inside”, immediately segueing into intense action as Matt Damon’s Odysseus and fellow Greek warriors are shown cramped within the enormous wooden structure as Trojan soldiers celebrate outside.

Tension mounts when the Trojans prod and strike the horse to search for hidden Greeks, capturing both the claustrophobia and tactical peril of the moment.

As night falls, the Greeks emerge beneath the cover of darkness, blasting through unsuspecting sentries and signalling an alarm that ushers in a sprawling battle.

Nolan’s camera lingers on the efforts to open Troy’s gates from within — a pivotal moment that ushers in the triumphant entry of fully armed Greek soldiers. The sequence concludes with Odysseus preparing to lead the onslaught, promising a cinematic scale that blends mythology with visceral combat.

Although the Trojan Horse episode is more directly associated with The Iliad than with The Odyssey in classical literature, Nolan’s prologue ties this iconic tale into his narrative framework, offering historical context before presumably moving into Odysseus’ decade-long journey through perilous seas, mystical creatures and divine intervention.

More About 'The Odyssey' ‘The Odyssey’ boasts a star-studded ensemble, with Damon as the wily king of Ithaca, Holland as his determined son, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Circe and Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and numerous others in key roles.

The film marks one of Nolan’s most ambitious projects, shot entirely on IMAX 70 mm film — a technical first for a mainstream blockbuster — enhancing both its visual scale and immersive quality.

The strategic release of the prologue ahead of the main 2026 launch reflects Universal Pictures’ efforts to build anticipation for what is expected to be one of the year’s most spectacular cinematic events. A shorter version of the preview will also screen before IMAX presentations of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ later this month, widening early exposure ahead of the film’s summer debut.