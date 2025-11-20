Stars shine bright as Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Elizabeth Hurly turn heads at CMA Awards 2025

The 59th Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards took place on Wednesday night at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, transforming the city into the centre of international country music celebration.

The ceremony, hosted by Lainey Wilson, was broadcast live and had already been billed as ‘Country Music’s Biggest Night’. It spotlighted recording artists, producers, songwriters, musicians, and the extensive industry professionals whose achievements had shaped the genre during the past year.

In keeping with CMA tradition, the night’s proceedings began not inside the arena but outside it, as many of the biggest names in the industry walked the red carpet in full glamour.

Meet the stars who shined brightly Photographers, reporters, and fans gathered in large numbers, turning the outdoor arrival area into a celebration of country style and star power.

Take a look at some of the stars on the red carpet:

Ne-Yo poses at the CMA Awards red carpet 2025.

Bailey Zimmerman looks dapper in a brown suit and some accessories.

Billy Bob Thornton, currently making headlines for 'Landman', graced the red carpet in all-black ensemble.

Grace Van Patten, who is well-known for 'The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox,' also arrived at the CMA in a black pantsuit, with a plunging neckline.

Country legend Billy Ray Cyrus arrived at the awards alongside his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, who stunned in a shimmering red gown featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Country singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson stepped out in a striking teal and black pantsuit, completing the look with a matching hat and cape.

Influencer Hailey Kalil also graced the red carpet in a sparkling silver, full-sleeved gown, complemented by minimal accessories and matching silver boots.

Presenters and special guests included Alison Brown, Jessica Capshaw, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lauren Daigle, Jordan Davis, Elizabeth Hurley, Cody Johnson, Bert Kreischer, Lady A, Brandon Lake, Ella Langley, Steve Martin, Leanne Morgan, NE-YO, Chris O’Donnell, Kimberly Perry, LeAnn Rimes, Alan Ritchson, Lara Spencer, Billy Bob Thornton, Grace Van Patten, Gretchen Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.