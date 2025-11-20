CMA Awards 2025 time: Check when and where to watch Country Music Association Awards 2025

The 2025 Country Music Association Awards are prestigious awards presented to recognise excellence in the country music industry.

Advertisement

The prizes are nominated and voted on by members of the Country Music Association, which includes music executives, artists, publicists, songwriters and other industry professionals.

Also Read | Game Awards 2025 unveils full nominee list for Indie and AAA titles

2025 CMA Awards: When and where to watch The 59th annual CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. Eastern and 7 p.m. Central on ABC on November 19.

It will become available to stream the next day on Hulu.

2025 CMA Awards: Notable nominations Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson lead this year's nominations with six nods each.

Wilson, who is hosting the ceremony, is also competing for the night’s highest honour — CMA entertainer of the year — against Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen, last year’s winner in the category.

Advertisement

Also Read | Tom Cruise makes emotional speech after honorary Oscar at 16th Governors Award

Zach Top with five nods, and Riley Green and Johnson with four. Receiving three nods were Kristian Bush, Carson Chamberlain, Combs, Charlie Handsome, Stapleton and Wallen.

The nominees for new artist of the year are Langley, Shaboozey, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore and Stephen Wilson Jr.

And the legendary Vince Gill will be presented with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Also Read | Vince Gill to receive Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award from CMA