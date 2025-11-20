Subscribe

CMA Awards 2025 time: Check when and where to watch Country Music Association Awards 2025

The legendary Vince Gill will be presented with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated20 Nov 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Lainey Wilson poses on the red carpet at the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee
Lainey Wilson poses on the red carpet at the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee(REUTERS)

The 2025 Country Music Association Awards are prestigious awards presented to recognise excellence in the country music industry.

The prizes are nominated and voted on by members of the Country Music Association, which includes music executives, artists, publicists, songwriters and other industry professionals.

2025 CMA Awards: When and where to watch

The 59th annual CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. Eastern and 7 p.m. Central on ABC on November 19.

It will become available to stream the next day on Hulu.

2025 CMA Awards: Notable nominations

Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson lead this year's nominations with six nods each.

Wilson, who is hosting the ceremony, is also competing for the night’s highest honour — CMA entertainer of the year — against Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen, last year’s winner in the category.

Zach Top with five nods, and Riley Green and Johnson with four. Receiving three nods were Kristian Bush, Carson Chamberlain, Combs, Charlie Handsome, Stapleton and Wallen.

The nominees for new artist of the year are Langley, Shaboozey, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore and Stephen Wilson Jr.

And the legendary Vince Gill will be presented with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

2025 CMA Awards: Performances of the night

Shaboozey, Combs, Stapleton, Langley, Moroney, Top, Wetmore, Wilson and Wilson. Jr will all perform, as well as Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays and the rapper BigXThaPlug.

 
 
