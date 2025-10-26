Coldplay's Chris Martin dating Sophie Turner? Singer went on ‘secret date’ with GOT star after split from Dakota Johnson

If reports are true, Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin is ready for love again. He recently parted ways with his long-term girlfriend, actor Dakota Johnson. Amid this, reports claim that Martin might be going out on a ‘secret date’ with actor Sophie Turner.

Chris Martin out on a ‘secret date’ with Sophie Turner According to a report by The Daily Mail, Chris Martin and Sophie Turner are dating. It claimed that the two were out and about on a ‘secret date.’

While Live Mint cannot individually confirm these claims, the report also confirmed that Turner and her boyfriend, Peregrine 'Perry' Pearson, now ex, are no longer together.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's break up On the other hand, Chris Martin had his split from Dakota Johnson, 35, in June. The two were together for almost eight years and were even engaged.

Chris Martin, who was previously married his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, has spent most of his summer in London performing shows at Wembley Stadium as part of Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres tour.

Joe Jonas dating Sophie Turner's lookalike, ‘blonde’ woman? Not just Sophie Turner, reports claim that even her ex-husband Joe Jonas has seemingly found a new company. The same report by The Daily Mail added that Joe Joas was spotted last week at a trendy West London nightclub, holding hands with a tall "blonde woman" who looked strikingly similar to Sophie Turner.

For now, neither Sophie Turner nor Chris Martin has commented on their dating rumours.

When Joe Jonas surprised Sophie Turner with Chris Martin Interestingly, Sophie has long been a huge Coldplay fan. Back in 2020, during Joe’s show Cup of Joe, she was surprised with a birthday video from none other than Chris Martin himself, which was arranged by Joe Jonas.

In the clip, Jonas handed Tunrer his phone and said, “I have someone who wants to wish you a happy birthday.” When Chris Martin appeared on screen, the Game of Thrones star gasped and covered her face in disbelief.

Martin was heard saying, “This is Chris from Coldplay. On behalf of me and the other, even more handsome, band members, happy birthday! Hope you’re having the best day.” He ended with, “Thanks for being awesome,” and blew a kiss towards the camera.

An overjoyed Sophie Turner struggled to hold back tears and responded, “I’m not going to cry on camera.” While her ex-husband laughed at her reaction, the two shared a happy high-five.

Sophie and Joe married in 2019. They share two daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2. Their divorce was finalised in September 2024.