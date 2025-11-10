Cops arrive at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party at Jeff Bezos' LA mansion – who called them and why?

Kris Jenner turned 70th and celebrated the occasion with a lavish birthday bash in Beverly Hills. The party turned into quite an event, even the police showed up.

Jenner's birthday celebration, held at Jeff Bezos’ $165 million Beverly Hills mansion, reportedly was so loud that neighbors called the cops to complain about the noise.

Why were cops called at Kris Jenner's birthday party? According to TMZ, the sound levels went “off the charts” owing to a live performance by Bruno Mars, who left the crowd dancing.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, in California, especially in upscale residential neighborhoods like Beverly Hills, authorities strictly enforce noise regulations, which ban loud disturbances after 10 PM.

In this case, reportedly, the Police arrived and issued a warning about the loud music.

However, noise wasn’t the only issue. Officers later returned to the party venue after learning that large decorative hedges had been placed outside the mansion to block off the street.

Typically, such dividers require a city permit. As per the report, the hosts didn’t have any such permit. The fake greenery was reportedly removed just as guests were leaving.

Celebs at Kris Jenner's bash Meanwhile, Kris Jenner's team is yet to comment on these reports.

Jenner, 60, held a James Bond–themed bash, reported Page Six. It was reportedly organised by Kardashian's longtime collaborator Mindy Weiss.

The party was attended by a long list of A-listers. It included Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Adele, Rich Paul, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Chris Rock, Tyler Perry, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, and Vin Diesel, who came dressed to the nines for the James Bond–themed private soirée.

The rare appearance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also became one of the highlights of the night.

Harry wore a classic black tuxedo with a poppy pin for Remembrance Day. On the other hand, Markle opted for an elegant black outfit with a velvet clutch.

Both were snapped walking hand-in-hand at the venue.

Kris Jenner’s six children — Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie reportedly threw the lavish party. They were also joined by their partners, Travis Barker, Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson. Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was also with them at the bash.

Several pictures and videos outside the party have now surfaced on social media.

However, TMZ reported that no reality TV cameras were allowed at the venue, making it one of the few celebrations which won't be featured in The Kardashians.