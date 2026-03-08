Corey Parker cause of death- Will & Grace actor passes away at 60 - how did he die? What we know so far

Actor Corey Parker, known for his appearance on the hit TV show Will & Grace, later became an acting coach and died following a terminal cancer diagnosis. He was 60. Parker passed away on Thursday, March 5, in Memphis, Tennessee, as confirmed by his aunt Emily Parker to TMZ.

Corey Parker's death The actor, who had nearly 50 film and television credits to his name, was diagnosed with advanced Stage 4 metastatic cancer after undergoing hip replacement surgery. According to a GoFundMe page created to support his family, the illness was discovered following the procedure and eventually spread throughout much of his body.

Corey Parker's cause of death Corey Parker passed away after battling terminal cancer, according to several US media outlets. While his family, including his sister Noelle and aunt Emily Parker, confirmed that he died, the exact type of cancer was not disclosed in their statement.

Prior to his death, a GoFundMe campaign was launched by Parker's students and friends after he had advanced Stage 4 metastatic cancer. The fundraising page noted that the actor first learned about the illness after his hip replacement surgery.

Throughout 2025, Corey Parker shared multiple updates about his health on the GoFundMe page by fundraiser organizer Marissa Hoisington. In one of his updates, the actor revealed that although his body initially responded to medication, the cancer had gradually spread.

Corey Parker on his health In a November 2025 update, Corey Parker shared, as per PEOPLE, that “90%” of his bones were covered with adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer that begins in the glands that line a person’s organs, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

In January 2026, Parker updated that the cancer was “wearing down my body to the point where I can no longer function properly”. He said that he was unable to “fully engage in speech” and had “lost the ability to write and type.”

Corey Parker's last update In his final update shared on February 17, Parker described the cancer as “terminal”. He said that he underwent radiation to "reduce the pain from the cancer in my arm and in my hips,” however, it was impacting his “oesophagus, my ability to speak and my overall orientation.” He added that at that time, his family was already preparing the house for hospice.

“I cannot thank you enough for all of the love and care. Your donations have made such a huge difference in our life and have allowed me to rest a little easier knowing that our needs are being met even while I can no longer have income,” he wrote.