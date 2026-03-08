Subscribe

Corey Parker cause of death- Will & Grace actor passes away at 60 - how did he die? What we know so far

Actor, coach Corey Parker passed away on Thursday, March 5, in Memphis, Tennessee, his family member confirmed to TMZ. He was 60 and terminally ill.

Sneha Biswas
Updated8 Mar 2026, 09:38 AM IST
Corey Parker passed away at 60 after prolonged illness.
Actor Corey Parker, known for his appearance on the hit TV show Will & Grace, later became an acting coach and died following a terminal cancer diagnosis. He was 60. Parker passed away on Thursday, March 5, in Memphis, Tennessee, as confirmed by his aunt Emily Parker to TMZ.

Corey Parker's death

The actor, who had nearly 50 film and television credits to his name, was diagnosed with advanced Stage 4 metastatic cancer after undergoing hip replacement surgery. According to a GoFundMe page created to support his family, the illness was discovered following the procedure and eventually spread throughout much of his body.

Corey Parker's cause of death

Corey Parker passed away after battling terminal cancer, according to several US media outlets. While his family, including his sister Noelle and aunt Emily Parker, confirmed that he died, the exact type of cancer was not disclosed in their statement.

Prior to his death, a GoFundMe campaign was launched by Parker's students and friends after he had advanced Stage 4 metastatic cancer. The fundraising page noted that the actor first learned about the illness after his hip replacement surgery.

Also Read | Who was Helen Siff? 'Modern Family', 'Will & Grace' actor dies at 88

Throughout 2025, Corey Parker shared multiple updates about his health on the GoFundMe page by fundraiser organizer Marissa Hoisington. In one of his updates, the actor revealed that although his body initially responded to medication, the cancer had gradually spread.

Corey Parker on his health

In a November 2025 update, Corey Parker shared, as per PEOPLE, that “90%” of his bones were covered with adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer that begins in the glands that line a person’s organs, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

In January 2026, Parker updated that the cancer was “wearing down my body to the point where I can no longer function properly”. He said that he was unable to “fully engage in speech” and had “lost the ability to write and type.”

Corey Parker's last update

In his final update shared on February 17, Parker described the cancer as “terminal”. He said that he underwent radiation to "reduce the pain from the cancer in my arm and in my hips,” however, it was impacting his “oesophagus, my ability to speak and my overall orientation.” He added that at that time, his family was already preparing the house for hospice.

“I cannot thank you enough for all of the love and care. Your donations have made such a huge difference in our life and have allowed me to rest a little easier knowing that our needs are being met even while I can no longer have income,” he wrote.

Who was Corey Parker

Born and raised in New York City, Corey Parker began his career as an actor at the age of 5 and graduated from the High School of Performing Arts in Manhattan. Some of his best works include Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985), Biloxi Blues (1988), How I Got into College (1989), Big Man on Campus (1989), Will & Grace (2000), Love Boat: The Next Wave (1998–1999), and Flying Blind (1992–1993).

