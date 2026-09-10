Country music singer Brian Duckworth aka ‘Truck Boss' dies at 56

Popular country singer Brian "Nashville” Duckworth passed away on 7 September at his residence in Clarksburg, West Virginia. He was 56. His death was confirmed by his official obituary. His cause of death has not been reported.
Brian Duckworth was a successful solo singer. He found recognition after joining forces with his family. He, alongside Greg Duckworth and Wendy Williams, formed the country music trio Taylor Made.
Brian Duckworth's obituary described him as a devoted family man.
It added, "He loved to sing and proudly performed with his family band, Taylor Made. Brian never passed up an opportunity to share his voice, earning him the affectionate nickname ‘Nashville.’”
“Above all, Brian treasured his family and the special memories they created together,” it continued, adding, “He also dearly loved his faithful fur family, who were constant companions and brought him great comfort and happiness. Brian’s love of family, music, and the outdoors will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.”
Duckworth lived his life differently. When not on stage, he drove a dump truck. In fact, it is said that he enjoyed the job so much so that his colleagues called him the “Truck Boss."
Referring to this, his obituary also mentioned, “Brian was a devoted dump truck driver for Wolfe’s Excavating. He was the “Truck Boss”, a job he truly enjoyed because it allowed him to spend his days outdoors. Whether working or relaxing, Brian was happiest surrounded by nature.”
Duckworth is survived by his wife, Tina Scheuvront Duckworth, whom he married in 2010. He is also survived by six children, Zach Morris (Lindsay), Ashton Goines, Logan Duckworth (Kayla), Kayla Starkey, Michael Starkey(Mikayla), and Matt Starkey (Teresa); four grandchildren, Jax, Raiden, Dane and Dimitri.
He had five sisters and brothers, Sherri Sibley, Christine Ward (Jody), Greg Duckworth (Rhonda), Wendy Adams (Mike), and Traci White (Steve); Jeff Duckworth (Jenny), two half-sisters, Sheri Summerfield (Forrest), Dusti Sayre (Dana) and his pets.
His funeral will take place on September 14 at Bartlett Funeral Home.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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