Country music singer Brian Duckworth aka ‘Truck Boss' dies at 56

Popular country singer Brian "Nashville” Duckworth passed away on 7 September at his residence in Clarksburg, West Virginia. He was 56. His death was confirmed by his official obituary. His cause of death has not been reported.
Brian Duckworth was a successful solo singer. He found recognition after joining forces with his family. He, alongside Greg Duckworth and Wendy Williams, formed the country music trio Taylor Made.
Brian Duckworth's obituary described him as a devoted family man.
It added, "He loved to sing and proudly performed with his family band, Taylor Made. Brian never passed up an opportunity to share his voice, earning him the affectionate nickname ‘Nashville.’”
“Above all, Brian treasured his family and the special memories they created together,” it continued, adding, “He also dearly loved his faithful fur family, who were constant companions and brought him great comfort and happiness. Brian’s love of family, music, and the outdoors will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.”
Duckworth lived his life differently. When not on stage, he drove a dump truck. In fact, it is said that he enjoyed the job so much so that his colleagues called him the “Truck Boss."
Referring to this, his obituary also mentioned, “Brian was a devoted dump truck driver for Wolfe’s Excavating. He was the “Truck Boss”, a job he truly enjoyed because it allowed him to spend his days outdoors. Whether working or relaxing, Brian was happiest surrounded by nature.”
Duckworth is survived by his wife, Tina Scheuvront Duckworth, whom he married in 2010. He is also survived by six children, Zach Morris (Lindsay), Ashton Goines, Logan Duckworth (Kayla), Kayla Starkey, Michael Starkey(Mikayla), and Matt Starkey (Teresa); four grandchildren, Jax, Raiden, Dane and Dimitri.
He had five sisters and brothers, Sherri Sibley, Christine Ward (Jody), Greg Duckworth (Rhonda), Wendy Adams (Mike), and Traci White (Steve); Jeff Duckworth (Jenny), two half-sisters, Sheri Summerfield (Forrest), Dusti Sayre (Dana) and his pets.
His funeral will take place on September 14 at Bartlett Funeral Home.