Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande set to lead global tour for upcoming film ‘Wicked: For Good’

The world of Oz is returning to cinemas — and to fans around the globe — as ‘Wicked: For Good’ prepares for its worldwide release this November.

‘Wicked: For Good’ cast to go on a promotional world tour Universal Pictures India, distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, has confirmed a major promotional tour featuring the film’s leading stars, ahead of what is being described as one of the most anticipated musical films of the year.

The international tour will see the cast appear in São Paulo on November 4, Paris on November 7, New York on November 17, and London on November 30. In Asia, the official premiere is set for November 13 at Universal Studios Singapore, offering regional audiences the first glimpse of the new chapter in the Wicked saga.

Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, with Ariana Grande taking on the role of Glinda, joined by Jonathan Bailey and an ensemble cast. The film blends emotional storytelling with large-scale spectacle, featuring a reimagined score that pays homage to the original musical while introducing new arrangements and songs.

More about ‘Wicked: For Good’ Directed by Jon M. Chu, ‘Wicked: For Good’ continues the story beyond the events of the original Wicked, exploring what happens after the curtain falls on the witches of Oz. The narrative follows Elphaba, now in hiding, and Glinda, who remains a prominent public figure in the Emerald City.

Their intertwined destinies and fractured friendship take centre stage once again, offering a fresh perspective on themes of loyalty, power, and redemption.

Industry observers note that ‘Wicked: For Good’ is expected to be one of Universal’s biggest releases of the year, with its combination of familiar characters, cutting-edge visual effects, and a devoted global fanbase likely to draw significant box office attention.

“Building on the legacy of Wicked, this film invites audiences to experience Oz like never before — visually richer, emotionally deeper, and musically unforgettable,” a Universal Pictures India spokesperson said.