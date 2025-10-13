Subscribe

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande set to lead global tour for upcoming film ‘Wicked: For Good’

‘Wicked: For Good’ returns audiences to the world of Oz with a global release on November 21, 2025. Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the film follows Elphaba and Glinda after the events of Wicked. A global tour and Asian premiere in Singapore will precede its worldwide debut.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published13 Oct 2025, 08:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will soon start their promotional world tour for 'Wicked: For Good'.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will soon start their promotional world tour for 'Wicked: For Good'.(Getty Images via AFP)

The world of Oz is returning to cinemas — and to fans around the globe — as ‘Wicked: For Good’ prepares for its worldwide release this November.

Advertisement

‘Wicked: For Good’ cast to go on a promotional world tour

Universal Pictures India, distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, has confirmed a major promotional tour featuring the film’s leading stars, ahead of what is being described as one of the most anticipated musical films of the year.

The international tour will see the cast appear in São Paulo on November 4, Paris on November 7, New York on November 17, and London on November 30. In Asia, the official premiere is set for November 13 at Universal Studios Singapore, offering regional audiences the first glimpse of the new chapter in the Wicked saga.

Also Read | Stars who almost made it to Oz: Surprising Wicked auditions revealed

Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, with Ariana Grande taking on the role of Glinda, joined by Jonathan Bailey and an ensemble cast. The film blends emotional storytelling with large-scale spectacle, featuring a reimagined score that pays homage to the original musical while introducing new arrangements and songs.

Advertisement

More about ‘Wicked: For Good’

Directed by Jon M. Chu, ‘Wicked: For Good’ continues the story beyond the events of the original Wicked, exploring what happens after the curtain falls on the witches of Oz. The narrative follows Elphaba, now in hiding, and Glinda, who remains a prominent public figure in the Emerald City.

Also Read | Wicked For Good trailer: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo lead in Oz sequel

Their intertwined destinies and fractured friendship take centre stage once again, offering a fresh perspective on themes of loyalty, power, and redemption.

Industry observers note that ‘Wicked: For Good’ is expected to be one of Universal’s biggest releases of the year, with its combination of familiar characters, cutting-edge visual effects, and a devoted global fanbase likely to draw significant box office attention.

Advertisement

“Building on the legacy of Wicked, this film invites audiences to experience Oz like never before — visually richer, emotionally deeper, and musically unforgettable,” a Universal Pictures India spokesperson said.

‘Wicked: For Good’ releases in cinemas worldwide on 21 November 2025

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsUsHollywoodCynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande set to lead global tour for upcoming film ‘Wicked: For Good’
Read Next Story