Cynthia Erivo to miss Golden Globe Awards 2026 despite historic nomination – Here's the reason

Cynthia Erivo will not attend the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on 11 January 2026, despite being nominated in a major category for the second year running, the ceremony’s organisers and industry outlets have confirmed.

Cynthia Erivo to miss Golden Globes 2026 Erivo, who earned a Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy nomination for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, is unable to attend because she is fully committed to rehearsals for her upcoming West End project ‘Dracula’ in London.

The nomination for ‘Wicked: For Good’ is historic. Erivo made Golden Globes history by becoming the first Black woman to be recognised twice in this specific lead acting category, following her nomination for the same role in the first Wicked film.

The sequel’s critical appreciation has resulted in several awards recognitions, including multiple Golden Globe nods for the film itself, its songs ‘No Place Like Home’ and ‘The Girl in the Bubble’ and a supporting actress nomination for co-star Ariana Grande.

However, Erivo’s theatrical commitments now take priority.

Cynthia Erivo to star in ‘Dracula’s stage adaptation She is starring in an ambitious new one-woman stage adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula at the Noël Coward Theatre in London’s West End, directed by acclaimed theatre-maker Kip Williams.

The production, which opens on 4 February 2026 and runs through the end of May, sees Erivo play all 23 characters in the gothic tale, a role that has attracted significant attention from both the theatre community and the wider arts press.

Dracula marks Erivo’s return to the West End stage more than a decade after her breakthrough theatrical performance in The Colour Purple, which later transferred to Broadway and helped establish her as a major stage and screen talent.

For Dracula, she steps again into demanding territory: embodying multiple roles that range from Count Dracula to the novel’s ensemble of distinct personalities in a psychologically rich retelling.

Industry commentators have noted that the intensive rehearsal and performance schedule for a solo theatre piece makes it impractical for her to travel to Los Angeles for awards season appearances, especially at this point in the production cycle when rehearsals have intensified ahead of press, previews and opening night.

Cynthia's work front Erivo’s absence at the Globes has sparked reflection on her rising status within the global entertainment landscape. In the past year she has maintained an exceptionally busy professional calendar, including performing at the Oscars, hosting the Tony Awards, starring at high-profile events like Coachella, promoting her own album and memoir, and appearing in television and film projects between Wicked press duties and her theatrical commitments.

Her nomination for ‘Wicked: For Good’ is part of a continued run of critical recognition that spans her career, which includes Academy Award nominations for roles in Harriet and Wicked, as well as nominations from BAFTA, SAG and Critics’ Choice. Though she will not be on the Golden Globes stage, her work continues to resonate across both theatre and screen audiences.

