Dakota Johnson stuns in red chiffon mini-dress worth $9,900 for her first Valentino campaign; see photos

Dakota Johnson has served some iconic fashion moments in the past years. The Madame Web actress once again proved to be a fashionista as she slayed in a red chiffon mini-dress for her first-ever Valentino campaign.

Dakota Johnson looks gorgeous in her first ever Valentino campaign In the photo, Johnson was lying down on the floor. She loosely held the phone near her ear. The actress left her blue heels and black purse in the background.

As for the detailing of the mini-dress, the Fifty Shades of Grey star donned a red off-shoulder piece with small cutouts near the waist. Additionally, Johnson put on white lace tights that had a floral design made on them. To complete her look, the actress left her hair open, put on minimal makeup, and opted to go without jewellery.

How much does Dakota Johnson’s outfit cost? Johnson’s complete ensemble is worth enough to empty your pockets. The red dress costs $9,990, and the actress makes sure to make it look glamorous and effortless. The ad campaign, which features the Materialists star, was created specifically for the brand's cruise 2026 collection.

Moreover, the photoshoot of Johnson, which was the brainchild of Alessandro Michele, was shared on Maison Valentino’s Instagram page, with the caption, “Intimacy in frame.” The context was completely on point, as the actress, through her poise and expression, oozes relaxation and glamour at the same time.

Dakota Johnson’s ensemble fits well with the theme of Valentino’s ad campaign, Nocturne. Presenting herself in a dreamy, glamorous, and imaginative moment, her campaign is a fashion statement in itself.

While the actress’ outfit stole the show, her heels and the bag lying beside her in the frame added an element of storytelling to the photography.

Dakota Johnson’s memorable fashion moments Over the years, Dakota Johnson has served style goals at every opportunity. This year, the actress turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival in a pink cotton-candy fringe gown as she walked the red carpet. The strapless piece added drama and glamour to the event.

Another interesting look was served by the actress at the premiere of her movie, Madame Web. Johnson donned a bejeweled Gucci dress over nude shapewear.

