Dave Coulier diagnosed with tongue cancer months after non-hodgkin lymphoma recovery

Actor, comedian Dave Coulier has been diagnosed with a new type of cancer, for the second time in a year. The 66-year-old previously made a full recovery from stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Confirming his new diagnosis, Coulier asserted that both cancers are said to be unrelated.

Dave Coulier diagnosed with cancer again The Full House actor appeared on Today, where he announced his oropharyngeal tongue cancer. He said he has been diagnosed with early stage P16 carcinoma, as per the outlet.

The actor revealed that his new cancer was found during a checkup and a PET scan.

People.com quoted Dave Coulier saying, “Totally unrelated to the previous cancer that I had.”

"So in October of this year, I went in for a PET scan, just a routine check-up and something flared on the PET scan. It turned out that I have P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue. So I said to the doctors, I said, ‘Well, did this happen because of the lymphoma?’ And they said, ‘Totally unrelated.’"

Dave Coulier shares health update The actor revealed that he has to 35 rounds of radiation.

"I’ll be done [on] Dec. 31," he shared an update.

When asked about the prognosis, Coulier highlighted the importance of early detection in both times.

"Prognosis is very good for P16 squamous carcinoma," he said. "So it has a 90+ curability rate. But the thing that has really saved my life, Craig, is that early detection saved my life, not just the first time but the second time as well. So I hope you’re getting your check-ups. I hope your colonoscopies and breast exams and prostate exams, they will save your life."

Dave Coulier's previous cancer diagnosis Dave Coulier previously revealed his cancer diagnosis in November last year. He had stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. He had shared that he experience swelling of his lymph nodes, after which test results confirmed the diagnosed in October 2024.

"This has been a really fast roller-coaster ride of a journey," he had told People.com.

“I looked at how those words affected my wife Melissa and I thought, you know what, I'm going to be strong throughout this, not just for me, but I'm going to be strong for her.”

The actor had announced in April 2025 that he was cancer-free.