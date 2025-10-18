Daytime Emmys 2025 (Updating Live): David Attenborough is oldest winner, General Hospital wins big | Full winners list

Daytime Emmys 2025 (Updating Live): This year's Daytime Emmy Awards is here to honour the best of soap opera and stars for their contribution to the industry. The Daytime Emmys 2025 is being hosted live at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, on Friday. It is being hosted by Mario Lopez, best known for the talk show, Access Hollywood.
This year's nominations are led by The Young and the Restless with 19 nods. General Hospital secured 16 nominations while Days of Our Lives fetched 13. Drew Barrymore got nine and Kelly Clarkson received eight nods.
Iconic British broadcaster, writer and naturalist Sir David Attenborough made history with his Emmy win for Outstanding daytime personality – Non-Daily for Netflix's Secret Lives of Orangutans. At 99, Attenborough became the oldest Daytime Emmys winner, surpassing Dick Van Dyke.
Check out the full winners list here:
Days of Our Lives
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Mark
The View
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, Today With Hoda and Jenna
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Jennifer Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show
Access Hollywood
E! News
Extra
Be My Guest With Ina Garten
Delicious Miss Brown
Emeril Cooks
Lidia's Kitchen
Selena + Restaurant
Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless
Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless
Laura Wright as Carly Spencer, General Hospital
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives
Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Days of Our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital
Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless
Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis, General Hospital
Emily O'Brien as Theresa Donovan, Days of Our Lives
Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford, General Hospital
Blake Berris as Everett Lynch, Days of Our Lives
Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti, The Young and the Restless
Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase, General Hospital
Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless
Clint Howard as Tom Starr, The Bold and the Beautiful
Jacqueline Lopez as Blaze, General Hospital
Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis, The Young and the Restless
Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince, General Hospital
Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith and Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight
Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez, Access Hollywood
Star Jones and Corey Jovan, Divorce Court
Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose and Judge Judy Sheindlin, Judy Justice
Days of Our Lives
The Young and the Restless
Days of Our Lives
The Young and the Restless
