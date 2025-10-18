Daytime Emmys 2025 (Updating Live): David Attenborough is oldest winner, General Hospital wins big | Full winners list

Daytime Emmys 2025 (Updating Live): This year's Daytime Emmy Awards is here to honour the best of soap opera and stars for their contribution to the industry. The Daytime Emmys 2025 is being hosted live at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, on Friday. It is being hosted by Mario Lopez, best known for the talk show, Access Hollywood.

This year's nominations are led by The Young and the Restless with 19 nods. General Hospital secured 16 nominations while Days of Our Lives fetched 13. Drew Barrymore got nine and Kelly Clarkson received eight nods.

Iconic British broadcaster, writer and naturalist Sir David Attenborough made history with his Emmy win for Outstanding daytime personality – Non-Daily for Netflix's Secret Lives of Orangutans. At 99, Attenborough became the oldest Daytime Emmys winner, surpassing Dick Van Dyke.

Check out the full winners list here:

Daytime Emmys 2025 Winners List (Updating Live) OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES Days of Our Lives

General Hospital- WINNER The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

The Drew Barrymore Show - WINNER The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live With Kelly and Mark

The View

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, Today With Hoda and Jenna

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly and Mark- WINNER Jennifer Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES Access Hollywood

E! News

Entertainment Tonight- WINNER Extra

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES Be My Guest With Ina Garten

Delicious Miss Brown

Emeril Cooks

Lidia's Kitchen

Selena + Restaurant

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES (ACTRESS) Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless

Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital- WINNER Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless

Laura Wright as Carly Spencer, General Hospital

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES (ACTOR) Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives

Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Days of Our Lives

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives- WINNER Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES (ACTRESS) Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless

Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis, General Hospital

Emily O'Brien as Theresa Donovan, Days of Our Lives

Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott, The Young and the Restless - WINNER OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES (ACTOR) Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford, General Hospital

Blake Berris as Everett Lynch, Days of Our Lives

Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti, The Young and the Restless

Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase, General Hospital

Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer, General Hospital - WINNER OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless

Clint Howard as Tom Starr, The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline Lopez as Blaze, General Hospital

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital - WINNER Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis, The Young and the Restless

Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince, General Hospital

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PERSONALITY - DAILY Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith and Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight

Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez, Access Hollywood

Star Jones and Corey Jovan, Divorce Court

Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose and Judge Judy Sheindlin, Judy Justice

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES Days of Our Lives

General Hospital - WINNER The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES Days of Our Lives

General Hospital- WINNER The Young and the Restless