Denise Richards gets 5-year restraining order against ex Aaron Phypers amid divorce proceedings

Denise Richards bagged a big legal win against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers. The actress was granted a five-year restraining order against Phypers. The ruling came after Phypers filed for divorce from Richards in July. The actress had accused him of being physically abusive over the course of their six-year marriage, People Magazine reported.

As per the order, Phypers cannot buy or own guns, abuse his ex-wife, or cause any trouble that would disturb her peace. Richards is permitted to record any conversation between the two over the course of five years. Moreover, Phypers has been asked to return Richards' laptop and refrain from sharing any pictures of his ex-wife with the media.

He will also be required to return the videos of Richards’ surgeries and delete them from any backup devices and accounts.

Denise Richards’ allegations The actress was granted a temporary restraining order back in July, days after Phypers filed for a divorce. Last month, testifying against her estranged husband, Denise Richards revealed that he caused her “at least three concussions” and she feared for her life.

Describing the instances, The World Is Not Enough star shared that Phypers gave her a black eye on January 17, 2022. Another incident happened between March and May 2022, when he allegedly slammed her "up against the concrete wall”.

The third concussion took place in the Chicago hotel in April 2025. The actress claimed that Phypers squeezed her head so hard, it felt like he was crushing her skull. Richards went on to tell the judge, "He’s almost killed me so many damn times.”

Recalling another incident, Denise shared that Phypers pushed her down the stairs and left with her laptop, purse, and cards. However, Phypers has maintained in court that he has not caused any physical harm to Richards, nor did he threaten to kill anybody.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers' relationship timeline Denise Richards met Aaron Phypers for the first time at his wellness clinic in 2017. The pair made their relationship official in September 2018, after Phyper’s divorce from his first wife, Nicollette Sheridan, was finalised. The pair exchanged vows with each other on camera in September 2018 while being a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Richards has two daughters from her marriage to Charlie Sheen. She welcomed her third child, her first with Phypers, in 2021, via adoption.

