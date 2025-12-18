Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 release date confirmed by producers as series returns to screens next year

Fans of Dexter are thrilled as the dates for Season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection have been announced. According to Screen Rant, the next season of the darkly themed series is set to hit screens in October 2026 on Paramount+.

The information was provided by the showrunner of the series, Clyde Phillips, in an interview with Love It Film. He was discussing the production and broadcast of the first season, which took place within a six-month period. Phillips revealed that the same process would be repeated in the upcoming year as well.

“You talk about making the show starting in January and airing it in July,” Screen Rant quoted Phillips as saying. “That's not unusual. And we're going to do it again this year. We're going to start shooting in April, and we're going to air in October.”

Advertisement

In another interview, Phillips, along with the series’ director, Marcos Siega, revealed that the filming of Season 2 will begin in April next year. The next season will consist of 10 episodes, just like Season 1, and six of them will be directed by Siega, while another director will helm the remaining four.

Michael C. Hall will return as the titular character, Dexter Morgan, while Jack Alcott, James Remar, Kadia Saraf and Dominic Fumusa are also expected to reprise their roles. One interesting thing about the upcoming season is that it will have the ‘New York Ripper’ as a character. The identity of this serial killer was revealed in the finale of Season 1, as Don Framt. Fans would get to know more about him next year.

Advertisement

History of Dexter shows The original series of Dexter aired on TV from 2006 to 2013, over a period of eight years. As per IMDb, it featured 96 episodes and won four Primetime Emmys. This dark psychological drama focuses on the character played by Hall, a crime forensics expert who moonlights as a serial killer.

In 2021, the character was revived in Dexter: New Blood. Michael C. Hall returned to play the main character, and the series featured 10 episodes. Dexter had seemingly died in the finale of the original series, but New Blood showed that he had merely faked his death. The series concluded in 2022.

Three years later, there was a new instalment in the Dexter saga, with Dexter: Resurrection. It will now have its second season as fans of the character can’t get enough of him.

Advertisement

Alongside these shows, a prequel called Dexter: Original Sin also aired from 2024 to 2025. This show focused on Dexter’s earlier life and featured Patrick Gibson playing the younger version of the character. This show also had 10 episodes.

FAQs When did the first season of Dexter: Resurrection premiere? The show premiered on 11 July 2025.

Who plays the lead character of Dexter Morgan in the series? Michael C. Hull has played Dexter in all iterations of the Dexter saga, except in Dexter: Original Sin, where Patrick Gibson plays a young Dexter.