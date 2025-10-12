Diane Keaton, 'The Godfather' actor and Oscar winner, dies at 79

Hollywood veteran Diane Keaton has passed away.

Acclaimed American actress Diane Keaton has passed away at the age of 79. PEOPLE magazine has confirmed that the Oscar-winning star died in California. Further details surrounding her death have not yet been released, and her family has requested privacy during this difficult time, according to a spokesperson.

Diane Keaton's ever-lasting legacy Keaton rose to prominence in the 1970s through her iconic performances in ‘The Godfather’ films and her celebrated collaborations with director Woody Allen. She went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the 1977 classic ‘Annie Hall’, a performance that remains one of cinema’s most defining portrayals of romantic comedy.

Over the course of her five-decade career, she appeared in a diverse range of films including ‘The First Wives Club’, ‘Something’s Gotta Give’, several of Nancy Meyers’ productions, and the ‘Book Club’ series, cementing her reputation as one of Hollywood’s most beloved and enduring talents.

Diane Keaton and Al Pacino during the filming of The Godfather, 1972.

More about Diane Keaton Born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946, she was the eldest of four children. Her father worked as a civil engineer, while her mother devoted her time to raising the family.

In a 2004 interview with PEOPLE, Keaton reflected on her mother’s unfulfilled creative aspirations, saying, “Secretly, in her heart of hearts, she probably wanted to be an entertainer of some kind. She sang, she played the piano, she was beautiful — she was my advocate.”

