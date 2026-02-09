Did Bad Bunny give his Grammy to Liam Conejo Ramos who was detained by ICE? Meet the viral kid from Super Bowl show

Bad Bunny delivered his Super Bowl halftime performance, which is being dubbed as ‘historic’ by many on the internet. While fans continue to decode several elements of Bad Bunny's performance, a segment from his show has gone viral. It featured a boy whom many thought was Liam Conejo Ramos.

Liam Conejo Ramos with Bad Bunny in Super Bowl? During his halftime performance, Bad Bunny celebrated his recent Grammy win. His performance saw a family watching his “ICE out” speech at the Grammys as he handed the award to a young boy.

Many on the internet mistook the boy for the 5‑year‑old Liam Conejo Ramos, the Minnesota boy who was recently detained by Trump's US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Netizens react Reacting to the moment, a user wrote on X, “OMG!!! The little boy whom Bad Bunny handed his Grammy to at the Super Bowl was Liam Ramos.”

“Many of you may have missed this, but the little boy who Bad Bunny handed his Grammy to at the Super Bowl was Liam Ramos! Amazing,” added another.

One more said, "Wait hold up… Did Bad Bunny just give his Grammy to Liam Conejo Ramos the poor kid who was kidnapped by ICE? If so amazing. The sign beforehand said "Conejo" on it too."

Someone else posted, “Bad Bunny giving his Grammy award to Liam Conejo Ramos, the 5-year-old kid who was kidnapped by ICE, was such a beautiful moment. #SuperBowl.”

Watch performance:

Who is the viral kid with Bad Bunny However, TMZ and HuffPost confirmed the identity of the little boy who wasn't actually Ramos. Reportedly, he was a child actor named Lincoln Fox Ramadan.

TMZ quoted a source, claiming that Bad Bunny's gesture was not political but “only to serve as an example for kids to dream as big as performing at the Super Bowl, just like Bad Bunny did on Sunday.”

Meet Liam Conejo Ramos Liam Conejo Ramos is a 5‑year‑old Ecuadorian boy who was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minnesota last month while walking home from preschool with his father, Adrian Conejo Arias.

The boy wearing a blue bunny hat outside his house, as federal agents stood nearby, previously went viral on the internet.

What happened to Liam Conejo Ramos Liam and his father were sent to a detention facility in Dilley, Texas. Later, they returned to Minnesota after a federal judge ordered their release on January 31.

Reuters reported that both entered the US legally.