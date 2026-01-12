'Did he just say that?’: Hudson Williams’ blunt dating take stuns Golden Globes viewers

Hudson Williams, star of Heated Rivalry, made headlines at the 2026 Golden Globes after openly sharing his idea of a perfect first date during a live red carpet interview.

The 24-year-old actor, who leads HBO Max’s provocative new sports drama centred on a secret romance between rival hockey players, attended Sunday’s ceremony alongside his co-star Connor Storrie.

While speaking with CBS journalist Gayle King, Williams was asked what he values most on a first date. His answer was refreshingly unfiltered.

“Good conversation, good laughing,” he said, before adding with a grin, “and good f***ing.”

Fans react to NSFW moment The blunt remark quickly caught the attention of viewers online. One fan wrote on X: “No way he just said this to Gayle King…”

Another commented, “Oh dear!!!!,” while a third praised his honesty, saying: “Yas we love no filter.”

Red carpet buzz around the duo During the same exchange, King noted the palpable excitement surrounding Williams and Storrie throughout the evening.

“They’re coming, they’re coming, they’re coming,” King repeated enthusiastically.

“Yeah, we do that a lot,” Williams replied with a laugh.

King went on to observe, “Throughout the whole evening, people are saying, ‘Are they here?’” before asking Williams how the attention felt in the moment.

‘Gratifying’ moment for the rising star Reflecting on the sudden surge of interest, Williams admitted that the experience had initially been overwhelming.

“It was more overwhelming a couple of weeks ago,” he said, explaining that it now feels “a little bit more gratifying, and I’m just a lot more thankful.

“Because now, I’m meeting people who I really admire and respect, and I’m able to just talk about the thing that I love talking about with them: acting [and] film.”

