Did Hulk Hogan leave daughter Brooke Hogan out of his will? She breaks silence

Wrestler Terry Gene Bollea, popularly known as Hulk Hogan, continues to hit headlines ever since he passed away in July. He left behind nearly $5 million, and his daughter Brooke Hogan won't inherit a single penny from it. According to reports, his daughter voluntarily removed herself as a beneficiary in 2023. Talking about it in a new interview, she opened up about her dad's decision.

Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke Hogan on his will Hulk Hogan was 71. His estate will now go to his son Nick Hogan.

The Wrestler's daughter, Brooke Hogan, isn't surprised by her exclusion from his will. She told TMZ, "His decision is no surprise to me."

"It's what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets. My dad knows I'm a hard worker and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time."

Who is Brooke Hogan Hogan's daughter is an ex-pop star who also starred in the WWE family's VH1 show Hogan Knows Best. She also featured in her own spinoff show, Brooke Knows Best. She was also seen at events with Hulk Hogan.

However, her relationship with Hogan, who was embroiled in multiple controversies, became estranged over the years. The latest, most popular controversy included Hogan's speech in support of President Donald Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

It is believed that Hulk Hogan first executed his will in 2016. Later, he amended it four times somewhere between 2017 and 2023.

Reportedly, Brooke Hogan removed her name from the will years before her father's passing in order to avoid legal fights with family members, including Hogan's ex-wife.

Hulk Hogan's $5 million estate Now, Hogan’s son Nick Hogan is reportedly seeking to be co-personal representative of the late wrestler's estate, with Terry McCoy.

According to TMZ, the late WWE star’s estate consists of $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal and intellectual property, and publicity rights valued at roughly $4 million.

Additional funds could also arise from a pending malpractice case.

Hulk Hogan's death Meanwhile, Nick Hogan left the payout section open for a potential lawsuit related to Hulk Hogan’s neck surgery earlier this year.

Hogan’s widow, Sky Daily, is reportedly considering legal action against the doctors who are allegedly involved in his death.

His final years were marked by several health issues, including a neck surgery.