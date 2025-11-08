Did Jeremy Renner send 'pornographic images’ and threaten to call ICE on his Chinese film partner?

Jeremy Renner has denied allegations that he once threatened to call US immigration authorities on his Chinese film partner, Yi Zhou. “The allegations being made are totally inaccurate and untrue,” the Marvel actor’s representative told Page Six in a statement on Friday.

Zhou, 34, made a series of serious claims on Instagram this week against the 54-year-old actor. The Chinese filmmaker, who collaborated with Renner on a documentary and an animated film, alleged that he contacted her via direct message and WhatsApp in June 2025 and sent her “a string of unwanted / unsolicited pornographic images of himself.”

She claimed the two later entered a romantic relationship and worked together on two projects. However, things allegedly turned sour during a meeting at Renner’s home in Reno, Nevada, to discuss the documentary “Chronicles of Disney.”

“I was discussing about the doc logistics, then he drank a bottle of wine alone and got angry and angry yelling for two hours,” Zhou told the Daily Mail on Thursday.

“I had to location share to my team, my parents and Disney colleagues in case something happens to me they know where I am,” she added. “I had to lock myself in a room to be safe praying he would not come into the room at night as he was really angry.”

“I did not say a word, I was so scared for my life,” she continued, explaining that she had informed a colleague she would be safe at Renner’s home.

Text messages published The Daily Mail also published what it said were text messages exchanged between Zhou and Renner during the alleged incident. In the messages, Zhou called Renner “violent” and said she was “worried.”

“Can you lock yourself in the bathroom?” one co-worker allegedly texted Zhou. “He sounds crazy.”

“I did lock hope he can’t open,” she replied. “I’m worried he yelled for 2 hours with one bottle of wine down alone.”

Threat to call ICE Zhou further alleged that the “Bourne Legacy” actor threatened to contact US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after she confronted him about his “violent and scary behaviour.”

“When I called him out privately about his past misconduct and asked him to behave properly, to respect me as a woman and as a filmmaker, he threatened to call immigration/ICE on me, an act that deeply shocked and frightened me,” she wrote on Instagram.

One of the messages shared with the Daily Mail appeared to show Zhou calling Renner a “pig” and telling him to “go to hell.”

“U use all apps to send d–k pix,” she allegedly wrote. “No one said anything. So far.”

“Immigration will be notified of your —” Renner reportedly responded, though Zhou did not reveal the rest of the message.

Zhou said it took her a long time “before I had the courage to write this and speak up,” describing her experience as “a story of survival against domestic aggression, porn abuse and abuse of workplace and abuse as a woman.”

She previously told the Daily Mail that she had been in a relationship with Renner. “We have been in a relationship,” she said, adding that Renner had since “found new love” with her.

Renner, who survived a near-fatal snowplough accident in January 2023, has faced previous accusations of abusive behaviour. His ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, to whom he was married from 2014 to 2015, once claimed he was an “unfit parent,” accusing him of substance abuse and threats of violence.