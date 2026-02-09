Did Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton launch their relationship at Super Bowl XL? Pictures go viral

Kim Kardashian and British Formula 1 champ Lewis Hamilton have seemingly made it official. After their European getaway, the two were snapped together at Super Bowl LX on Sunday. Pictures and videos of them have emerged online, sending fans into a frenzy.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton at Super Bowl 2026 Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton seemingly made their relationship public at Super Bowl LX. The rumoured couple were seen enjoying the game among the audience at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Several pictures of the two quickly went viral on social media. Reportedly, they were also briefly featured on the giant screen during the broadcast of the New England Patriots vs the Seattle Seahawks match.

In a video, Kim Kardashian was seen flaunting a smile while she was busy talking to Lewis Hamilton. At the star-studded event, Kim K twinned her outfit with Hamilton. She wore a black coat paired with a statement diamond choker necklace. The highlight of her look was a new hairstyle as she sported bangs. On the other hand, Hamilton coordinated his outfit with Kardashian in an all-black ensemble.

Sharing their picture, Kim’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, wrote on Instagram before the game, “Super Bowl bangs.”

See picture:

(this is a developing story)