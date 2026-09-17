Did Millie Bobby Brown adopt second child with husband Jake Bongiovi? Here's what we know

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have reportedly embraced parenthood once again. According to a report by People.com, the star couple welcomed their second child together via adoption.

Neither Brown nor Bongiovi commented on the reports.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome second child: Report However, Millie Bobby Brown hinted at her growing family with a post online. On September 7, she took to Instagram and dropped a brief video of herself with her family. In the video, she was seen holding her daughter while Bongiovi walked alongside her. He had a baby carrier strapped around his chest. Both were strolling with alpacas in the Dolomites mountain range of Italy during their recent holiday.

Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “different in the dolomites.”

Fans decode Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comments, "2 babies???" Another claimed, "Hmm, she's either pregnant or they adopted their second baby because in the first pic she's holding their baby while he is got baby carrier then in the second pic she's showing her belly, third picture is showing 4 ducks (family of four) then fifth pic then shows part of her hubby but the background has four pine so I think these are hints on their post (sic)."

Someone else questioned, “They had another child?! Millie has the little one but Jake seem to wear a baby wrap?”

Also Read | Millie Bobby Brown adopts baby girl with husband Jake, netizens react

First child Over a year ago, Brown and Bongiovi announced the news of their first child. The couple adopted a baby girl. “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” she wrote in a post on Instagram in August 2025.

“And then there were 3," it read.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2024. It was followed by a bigger wedding celebration in Italy later that year.

Talking about adoption, the Stranger Things actor once said in an episode of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce that she always wanted to adopt. She said that adoption was a part of her childhood dreams.

“It was always part of my childhood dreams,” Brown shared at the time. “Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls.’ They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant," she said.