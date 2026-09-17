Did Millie Bobby Brown adopt second child with husband Jake Bongiovi? Here's what we know

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have reportedly embraced parenthood once again. According to a report by People.com, the star couple welcomed their second child together via adoption.

Neither Brown nor Bongiovi commented on the reports.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome second child: Report However, Millie Bobby Brown hinted at her growing family with a post online. On September 7, she took to Instagram and dropped a brief video of herself with her family. In the video, she was seen holding her daughter while Bongiovi walked alongside her. He had a baby carrier strapped around his chest. Both were strolling with alpacas in the Dolomites mountain range of Italy during their recent holiday.

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Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “different in the dolomites.”

Fans decode Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comments, "2 babies???" Another claimed, "Hmm, she's either pregnant or they adopted their second baby because in the first pic she's holding their baby while he is got baby carrier then in the second pic she's showing her belly, third picture is showing 4 ducks (family of four) then fifth pic then shows part of her hubby but the background has four pine so I think these are hints on their post (sic)."

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Someone else questioned, “They had another child?! Millie has the little one but Jake seem to wear a baby wrap?”

Also Read | Millie Bobby Brown adopts baby girl with husband Jake, netizens react

First child Over a year ago, Brown and Bongiovi announced the news of their first child. The couple adopted a baby girl. “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” she wrote in a post on Instagram in August 2025.

“And then there were 3," it read.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2024. It was followed by a bigger wedding celebration in Italy later that year.

Talking about adoption, the Stranger Things actor once said in an episode of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce that she always wanted to adopt. She said that adoption was a part of her childhood dreams.

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“It was always part of my childhood dreams,” Brown shared at the time. “Every time I was at home and I was, you know, 5, 6 years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls.’ They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant," she said.

However, Brown also said that she wants to carry children of her own in future. “Adoption is love, adoption is forever,” she said on the podcast.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.