Did Rush Hour 4 finally get green light at Paramount Skydance after Trump stepped in? What we know

A push from President Donald Trump has prompted Paramount Skydance to revive the “Rush Hour” buddy-cop franchise nearly twenty years after the previous film, according to The Guardian.

Paramount strikes deal for 'Rush Hour 4' Paramount has reportedly secured funding for “Rush Hour 4” and reached a distribution agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery. The franchise was previously under the New Line banner, as first noted by Puck’s Matthew Belloni.

The project had stalled for years, with studios repeatedly approached about a sequel. Many, however, were unwilling to collaborate with director Brett Ratner, whose career fell apart in 2017 after multiple actors accused him of sexual misconduct. Ratner denies all allegations and has not been charged, CNBC reported.

Under the current arrangement, Paramount will collect a fixed distribution fee for the theatrical release, while Warner Bros. will receive an undisclosed portion of the box office before financiers recover their costs, Variety reported.

Neither Paramount Skydance nor Warner Bros. Discovery has commented so far.

Franchise background and cast return The first three “Rush Hour” films were international successes, especially in China, earning more than $850 million worldwide. The franchise also propelled Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker to global stardom.

The new sequel will arrive in a very different cinema climate, with comedies struggling to draw large audiences. Chan, now 71, has reduced his work with American studios, and Tucker has not led a major film since 2007. Both are expected to return for the upcoming instalment.

Trump’s Hollywood influence criticised Trump’s involvement in Hollywood projects has been met with criticism. He has informally enlisted allies such as Sylvester Stallone, Jon Voight and Mel Gibson as cultural representatives, and has repeatedly declared that he wants to bring back what he describes as “classical masculinity” in studio films.

The White House has not issued a comment.

Paramount’s expansion plans The revival of “Rush Hour” comes as the newly merged Paramount Skydance aims to expand significantly, with a target of producing around 15 films in 2026 and up to 18 by 2028.

Bidding war for Warner Bros. assets The development coincides with a major industry shake-up. Paramount Skydance, Comcast and Netflix have all submitted first-round bids to acquire Warner Bros., whose portfolio includes top franchises such as DC and Harry Potter.

Paramount is reportedly bidding for the entire company. Its proposal — previously valued at roughly $23.50 per share — would bring the studio, HBO Max and various cable networks under one owner.

Comcast is said to be eyeing the studio and streaming divisions, including Warner Bros. and HBO Max. Under that plan, NBCUniversal would absorb those assets, while Warner Bros. Discovery would spin off CNN and TNT Sports before the deal closes. Netflix has also shown interest in the film and streaming properties, CNBC reported citing sources.