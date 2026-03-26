Did Seth Herzog apologise to BTS for racist joke? Here's what we know about backlash on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

K-pop sensation BTS returned to Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. As BTS members RM, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V, Jungkook and Jin performed, several visuals from the show have surfaced online. However, many on the internet alleged that the show's MC, Seth Herzog, made a racist joke at the group.

BTS receive apology from Seth Herzog: Report Amid this, TMZ claimed that the host had already apologised to BTS.

Quoting a source close, TMZ reported that Herzog apologised to BTS regarding the situation on the show. Reportedly, the controversy erupted after the host jokingly asked on the show, "Anybody here from the North? No? Nobody?", in reference to North Korea.

Netizens react to BTS on The Tonight Show Meanwhile, the Jimmy Fallon's show continues to face criticism from BTS fans on the internet.

On X, formerly Twitter, a user wrote, “I am so disappointed in the Tonight Show and Jimmy Fallon. I always thought it was a safe place for the Bangtan and Armys but it’s not. Staff making racist jokes about the boys and dividing the audience based on their looks??? Like excuse me ???”

“I hope they never attend this disrespectful Tonight show again, a genuine apology needs to be delivered for the mistreatment and all the staff responsible needs to be held accountable,” added another.

One from the netizen also reacted, saying, “It’s sad to see that in the big 2026, many people are still facing racism, and it’s even sadder to see that it happened at the Tonight Show of Jimmy Fallon.”

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Fans blast The Tonight Show over racial joke Responding to the reports about private apology to BTS, many fans expressed their displeasure.

“Why are Army’s getting separated due to their looks? Why are people being kicked out for no reason? Why are RACIST jokes allowed? I am really disappointed in the team that handled this situation poorly, and I feel for the Army that got treated bad. BTS wouldn’t have allowed this if they had full control over this. MAKE UP TO YOUR MISTAKES@FallonTonight,” read an excerpt from a post.

View full Image View full Image Fan reacts to apology reports after BTS on The Tonight Show.

Someone else argued, “Apology’ from the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via TMZ is just another low. This is NOT a translation mistake and NOT a ‘variation.’ Asking about North Korea at a BTS concert is straight-up racism. Where is the official apology to ARMY who were held for 5 hours. Racist comments directed towards BTS, yet they think private apologies will cut it? @FallonTonight, we need public accountability. Your MC and staff messed up, own it. Army already experienced this shit in real time. This can’t be swept under the rug.”

Talking about the North-South Korea debate, the boys once talked about feeling better when not questioned about where they belong from.