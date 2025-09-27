Did Tom Holland crack his head in a fall during Spider-Man shoot? Report says...

Tom Holland, famous as Peter Parker from Marvel's Spider man, was reportedly rushed to hospital after suffered serious injury while shooting for his upcoming Marvel superhero film. The incident took place on the sets of Spider-Man Brand New Day.

An ambulance escorted Tom Holland to the hospital from the Leavesden Studios in Watford, Herts, after a stunt on the set of the latest Spider-Man blockbuster went wrong. As per The Sun report, the 29-year-old actor possibly cracked his head in a fall and received treatment for concussion.

The publication further notes that a woman, thought to be a stunt double, was also taken to hospital. The filmmakers temporarily suspended the filming of £150million Hollywood Film which is

“We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford," The Sun quoted An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman as saying. He added, “An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care.”

British star and Tom Holland's father, Dominic confirmed the development during a charity dinner in Mayfair and said that his son would be away from filming “for a while.” Tom Holland attended the event with co-star and fiancée Zendaya but left early after feeling ill.

When will shooting of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ resume? According to Deadline report, the makers paused the shooting for a week and will resume on September 29, allowing time to the actor to recuperate.

When will ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ release? Initially, the release of the MCU sequel, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was scheduled for July 31. Following Tom Holland’s accident, the question about its a change in Spider-Man's theatrical release date arises.

However, the Deadline report suggests that the delay in filming would not effect the release date and that the “weeklong pause” will “not impact the movie’s July 31, 2026 theatrical release date.”

Tom Holland's fourth standalone Spider-Man movie will feature shooting from several locations including Scotland's Glasgow and England's London.