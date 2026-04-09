Diddy challenges 4-year sentence in US court, says judge relied on ‘acquitted conduct’

Hip-hop mogul Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy, is set to challenge both his conviction and prison sentence before a US appeals court, marking the next phase in a closely watched legal battle, Reuters reported.

The 56-year-old music executive has approached the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, seeking to overturn a 2025 conviction linked to prostitution-related charges, as well as the 50-month jail term that followed.

What The Appeal Is About At the centre of Combs’ appeal is a key legal argument: that the trial judge improperly relied on allegations tied to charges for which he had already been acquitted.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sean 'Diddy' Combs prison release date moved up to April 2028

His lawyers are expected to argue that Arun Subramanian, who presided over the trial, should not have considered claims that Combs abused or threatened former partners while deciding the sentence.

The defence has described this as a violation of due process, asserting that a court cannot effectively punish a defendant for conduct that a jury did not find proven beyond reasonable doubt.

Background: The Trial And Verdict

The case stems from a seven-week federal trial held in Manhattan in 2025, where prosecutors accused Combs of orchestrating drug-fuelled sexual encounters involving former partners and paid escorts.

A jury ultimately found him guilty on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution under federal law. However, he was acquitted of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ranveer Singh stuns in metallic pants at Anant Ambani's birthday celebrations

Two women were central to the case: singer Casandra Ventura and another individual identified in court under a pseudonym.

Defence vs Prosecution: Key Legal Clash

Combs’ legal team is expected to argue that his role in the encounters did not meet the threshold required for conviction, emphasising that he allegedly did not directly participate in the acts in question.

More significantly, they contend that the sentencing phase was flawed. According to the defence, the court relied on claims such as alleged threats and coercion — issues tied to charges where the jury returned not guilty verdicts.

On the other hand, prosecutors maintain that the judge acted within legal bounds. They argue that behaviour surrounding the offences — including alleged abuse — can be considered during sentencing, even if it relates to acquitted conduct, as long as it provides context to the crime.

Advertisement

This disagreement reflects a broader and often contentious legal question in the US justice system: how far courts can go in factoring in unproven or acquitted allegations when determining punishment.

Where Combs Stands Now

Currently serving his sentence at a federal facility in New Jersey, Combs is scheduled for release in April 2028, according to prison records.

While he has acknowledged instances of domestic violence in the past, he has maintained that these were separate from the events central to the case, which he has described as consensual.

Why This Case Matters

Beyond the individual case, the appeal could have wider implications for how US courts interpret sentencing guidelines — particularly the use of “acquitted conduct.”

Legal experts note that if the appeals court rules in Combs’ favour, it could reinforce stricter limits on judicial discretion in sentencing. Conversely, if the conviction and sentence are upheld, it may reaffirm existing practices that allow broader consideration of a defendant’s behaviour.

Advertisement