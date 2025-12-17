Disclosure Day teaser out: Twitter says ‘classic Spielberg sci-fi is back’

Steven Spielberg’s return to science fiction has sparked intense conversation online after Universal Pictures dropped the first official teaser for his upcoming film Disclosure Day. Within hours of its release, the teaser began trending on X (formerly Twitter), with viewers dissecting its themes, symbolism and unmistakable Spielbergian tone.

Starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell and Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Disclosure Day marks another collaboration between Spielberg and screenwriter David Koepp, who has previously worked with the director on Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The teaser introduces Blunt as a meteorologist who is overtaken by a mysterious extraterrestrial force while delivering a live weather broadcast. Josh O’Connor appears as a man driven to reveal the truth about alien life to the world. Visually, the teaser leans heavily on suspense — featuring crop circles, ominous animal behaviour, high-speed chases and a growing sense that humanity is on the brink of a world-altering revelation.

Check out the teaser here:

As soon as the teaser dropped, social media users began offering their interpretations.

One viewer noted the restraint in Spielberg’s approach, writing, “An alien movie… that never shows an alien. Disclosure Day looks really good. From this teaser, it feels like the message is being channelled through humans. The idea that the ‘announcement’ comes via an unsuspecting person on live TV is fascinating.”

Another user went a step further, suggesting religious undertones. “Spielberg’s Disclosure Day is packed with Christian symbolism. The stag, the cardinal — this feels much deeper than just aliens,” the post read.

Several fans drew comparisons to earlier science-fiction classics. “After watching the teaser, I couldn’t help but get Super 8 vibes,” one user wrote, while another said the film evoked “Close Encounters, Arrival and Interstellar energy — that feeling of awe mixed with fear.”

Emily Blunt’s role also became a talking point. “Emily Blunt went from hiding from aliens in A Quiet Place to possibly being one in Disclosure Day. Spielberg is back,” one fan commented, praising both Blunt and Josh O’Connor’s casting.

The official teaser synopsis adds to the intrigue, asking: “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people.”

Disclosure Day is Spielberg’s 37th directorial feature and notably brings him back to the genre that defined much of his career — from Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. to Minority Report and War of the Worlds. His first feature film, Firelight (1964), was also science fiction, making this return particularly symbolic for longtime fans.

Produced by Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger under Amblin Entertainment, Disclosure Day is set for a theatrical release on 12 June.