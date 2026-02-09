Disclosure Day trailer at Super Bowl LX: Steven Spielberg's sci-fi film hints at alien life, netizens react

Steven Spielberg is marking his return with his much-awaited film this summer. The first trailer of the legendary director's upcoming film, Disclosure Day, was unveiled during the Super Bowl on Sunday. Starring Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor in the sci-fi movie, the plot of Disclosure Day has been kept a mystery.

Disclosure Day trailer out at Super Bowl Going by the latest trailer, Disclosure Day revisits the extraterrestrial life debate as it seemingly revolves around mankind getting close to the existence of aliens.

The trailer clip opens with a news anchor reporting on a "threat to publicly release government material, long shrouded in secrecy." O'Connor's character is seen on a mission to disclose the same material, presumably proof that aliens are real. He is seen showing something mysterious to others at one point, after which they ask, "Are they people?"

“No,” he answers.

The rest of the trailer remains mostly cryptic. However, it offers a sneak peek into some thrilling action sequences, including a scene where a moving car collides and gets dragged by a goods train. In another scene, what seemed like a spaceship emerged through the clouds.

“If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day,” read the official description of the film on YouTube.

Watch:

Netizens react to Spielberg's Disclosure Day trailer Reacting to the trailer, fans shared their excitement for Steven Spielberg's return in the sci-fi genre. A user wrote in the comments, “It's great to see Spielberg release another big summer blockbuster. It's been quite a while.”

“Steven Spielberg going back to aliens is gonna be awesome,” added another.

One said, “I remember when Close Encounters came out, and that phrase wove itself into the culture. I think DISCLOSURE DAY is about to do the same. I believe that day, for real, is coming.”

Yet another commented, “It's only every few years that a movie comes along that I really, really, really want to see. This is definitely one of them.”

Someone else said, “Universal is gonna dominate this summer! Having Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg releasing movies this summer is gonna be special!”

The teaser of Disclosure Day was released in December.

The film also stars Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo in key roles.

About Spielberg Helmed by the top-grossing director of all time, Spielberg, who is known for blockbusters like Jaws, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones franchise and Jurassic Park. The film marks his return to the genre, and interestingly, his previous Summer hit was Jaws.

Disclosure Day also marks the reunion between Spielberg and screenwriter David Koepp, who has collaborated with the director previously on War of the Worlds and Jurassic Park. On the other hand, Spielberg's longtime collaborator John Williams has composed the film music.