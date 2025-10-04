Disney shutting down Hulu after 20 years? Know why the streaming platform will be phased out in 2026

In a major update, Disney has announced that Hulu will officially shut down as a standalone site and will get merged with Disney+ soon. The change is anticipated to take effect in 2026.

Hulu has been one of the most popular streaming outlets online. Having dished out unique and intriguing content over the years, the digital platform has served the audience for nearly two decades.

Through this move, the company is looking at the bigger picture of clubbing Disney and Hulu’s content together in one place, giving audiences a wider palette of genres to choose from.

Hulu to be integrated in Disney+ Hulu was launched in 2007 and since then has been home to several original shows, such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Future Man, and Only Murders in the Building. Through the transition, which is expected to begin as soon as October 8, Hulu is set to replace the Star brand in the international markets for Disney+. It will showcase more mature content to the viewers outside of the US.

While the Hulu app will disappear, its existence will still be intact as Disney plans on marketing the platform on Disney+ itself, as per GeekSpin. Moreover, the spokesperson for the company went on to share that the merger is taking place “as part of an ongoing and iterative slate of product updates.”

https://geekspin.co/disney-officially-shuts-down-hulu-after-20-years/

Disney’s rising rates amid the Hulu merger Disney’s big decision of merging its official streaming platform with Hulu comes amid the rising rates of the services. From October 21, Disney+ with ads will be available at $9.99 to $11.99 per month, while Disney+ Premium (no ads) will jump from $16 to $19. Hulu with ads will go up to $18.99, and Hulu + Live TV with ads will jump $7 to $90 per month. As for ESPN Select (formerly ESPN+), it will increase by $1 to $12.99.

With multiple changes on the block, what it means for the subscribers is that they can pay for different streaming services for now, but from 2026, Hulu as an app will completely phase out.

FAQs Q1. Will Disney+ and Hulu merge? Yes, Hulu and Disney+ will merge from 2026.

Q2. When will Disney+’s price increase? Subscribers will have to pay higher prices for Disney+ subscription from October 21.