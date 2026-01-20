Disney’s Zootopia 2 becomes Hollywood’s highest-grossing animated film ever

Disney’s Zootopia 2 has officially become Hollywood’s highest-grossing animated film of all time, earning an estimated $1.7 billion at the global box office and surpassing the previous record set by Pixar’s Inside Out 2.

The milestone was confirmed by studio figures released this week, with Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman praising the unprecedented success. “This milestone belongs first and foremost to the fans around the world whose enthusiasm made it possible,” Bergman said in a statement, adding that the achievement was a tribute to the film’s creative team and global audience.

Zootopia 2 originally premiered in November 2025 and has set multiple box office records along the way. The film produced the biggest opening worldwide for an animated movie, taking hundreds of millions during its first five days in theatres, and it became the fastest animated Hollywood film to cross the $1 billion mark.

Unlike many Hollywood sequels that struggle in international markets, Zootopia 2 enjoyed particularly strong performance in China, where it grossed a substantial portion of its total. The film’s success in China also contributed to its record-setting status, with the sequel becoming one of the most successful Western animated films ever released in the Chinese market.

More About Zootopia 2 Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, Zootopia 2 continues the story of Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman), the dynamic bunny-and-fox duo introduced in the original Zootopia in 2016.

The plot follows them as they navigate a new mystery involving a reptilian character named Gary De’Snake, voiced by Ke Huy Quan. The film blends comedy, action and social themes, contributing to its broad appeal.

Industry observers note that Zootopia 2 benefits from a combination of factors that fuelled its success. Strong marketing, a built-in fanbase from the original film, and especially powerful international turnout propelled box office numbers. In the United States and Canada, domestic receipts accounted for a significant slice of revenue, but the international total far outpaced the domestic take, illustrating the film’s global reach.

Despite overtaking Inside Out 2 in Hollywood box office history, Zootopia 2 is still behind China’s Ne Zha 2 — a non-Hollywood animated film that grossed around $2.2 billion — in all-time global animated earnings. Nonetheless, within Hollywood and the Motion Picture Association (MPA) framework, Zootopia 2 holds the record for highest grossing animated release.

The achievement also places Zootopia 2 among the top-10 highest-grossing films of all time worldwide, an extraordinary feat for an animated sequel. This list includes several live-action and franchise tentpoles, highlighting the rare commercial strength of animated fare on a global scale.

Critics and audiences alike have praised the film for its humour, character development and themes that resonate across age groups. Early reviews often highlighted its successful balance between entertainment and thoughtful storytelling, contributing to strong word-of-mouth internationally.

