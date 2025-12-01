Disney's Zootopia 2 races ahead at box office, sets record with $556M global opening

Disney's Zootopia 2 got off to a thunderous start at the box office. News agency AP reported that the animated animal city sequel from the Walt Disney Company brought in $96 million in North America over the weekend, earned $156 million over the five-day Thanksgiving frame, and recorded $556 million globally since its Wednesday opening, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

This made it the highest international opening ever for an animated movie, the fourth-highest global debut of any kind, and the top international opener of this year, AP further noted.

The movie, set in a city of animals, tells the story of a bunny police officer, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin, and her fox partner, voiced by Jason Bateman.

Records shattered by Zootopia 2 Another news agency, Reuters, reported that the $272 million tally made Zootopia 2 Hollywood's highest-grossing animated movie in China, exceeding the record previously set by the first Zootopia in 2016.

"It’s a proud moment for Disney Animation and all of us at Disney, not to mention a great way to start the holiday season," Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement, as reported by Reuters.

"Think about how many people were in theaters over the past week, being exposed to theater marketing and trailers. Hopefully that creates the momentum that can give us a really solid home stretch of the year,” Dergarabedian said.

According to a report published by Variety, the original Zootopia opened in March 2016 with $75 million in North American box office receipts. It became a huge hit with $341 million domestically and $1.02 billion worldwide.

Big numbers CNN reported that together, Wicked: For Good and Zootopia 2 earned a combined $249 million domestically over the five days, according to Comscore data. Wicked: For Good has secured $393.25 million globally since its debut, according to CNN.

FAQs: How much has Zootopia 2 earned so far? Zootopia 2 has recorded $556 million globally since its Wednesday opening.