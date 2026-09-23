Dolly Parton’s manager files restraining order against late singer's nephew who was fired- What is happening?

Late singer Dolly Parton's manager Danny Nozell has filed a restraining order against her nephew Bryan Seaver, as per TMZ. Seaver was recently fired as the late singer's head of security.

Why Dolly Parton's manager seeking restraining order? Citing court documents, TMZ reported Parton’s manager has claimed that Seaver was “invoking his self-proclaimed military-contractor experience, access to weapons, and capacity for violence” in an attempt to extort money from him.

Nozell reported that he was forced to fire Seaver following his threats.

Claims by Danny Nozell The court documents also quoted multiple exchanges in which someone, identified as Seaver, threatened to destroy Parton's brand, She's Alive, which is now managed by Nozell.

In one of them, he said that he would become "the hand of retribution for my entire family", as per documents.

“Mr. Seaver began his campaign of threats, intimidation, and coercion a few weeks prior to Ms. Parton’s passing. Those threats continued after her passing, and he aimed them directly at SAL’s personnel, counsel, and business partners. In writing, he vowed to ‘destroy the entire brand,’ threatened to ‘ratfuck every [business party] entity’ that helps operate Dollywood and called himself ‘literally an international arms dealer and mercenary.’ He threatened that ‘[e]veryone needs to be worried about what I might do,” and told Ms. Parton’s entertainment attorney: ‘I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer.’ He also threatened to launch a podcast ‘dedicated to ruining Dolly’s brand partnerships’ unless he was paid,” read the filing as per Variety.

Reportedly, some employees and lawyers for Parton's trusts and estates have resigned due to the messages, claimed the court documents.

What is happening Seaver was Parton’s longtime head of security. He had announced her death via a video on social media.

Days after Parton's demise, Seaver was fired. Reportedly, he received a termination notice while new guards replaced him at Parton’s Nashville residence.

Parton left behind her estate which is estimated to be worth between $450 million and $650 million. Nozell is currently handling She's Alive LLC, which also manages her estate

Also Read | Dolly Parton laid to rest in private Nashville burial

Parton's nephew dismisses allegations After his firing, Seaver released a statement to TMZ. In it, he maintained that his words were taken out of context to make it look like a threat.

"I am a career soldier and military contractor and do conduct arms deals for foreign governments. I am a security professional and I am a killer," he said.