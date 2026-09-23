Dolly Parton’s manager files restraining order against late singer's nephew who was fired- What is happening?

Late singer Dolly Parton's manager Danny Nozell has filed a restraining order against her nephew Bryan Seaver, as per TMZ. Seaver was recently fired as the late singer's head of security.

Why Dolly Parton's manager seeking restraining order? Citing court documents, TMZ reported Parton’s manager has claimed that Seaver was “invoking his self-proclaimed military-contractor experience, access to weapons, and capacity for violence” in an attempt to extort money from him.

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Nozell reported that he was forced to fire Seaver following his threats.

Claims by Danny Nozell The court documents also quoted multiple exchanges in which someone, identified as Seaver, threatened to destroy Parton's brand, She's Alive, which is now managed by Nozell.

In one of them, he said that he would become "the hand of retribution for my entire family", as per documents.

“Mr. Seaver began his campaign of threats, intimidation, and coercion a few weeks prior to Ms. Parton’s passing. Those threats continued after her passing, and he aimed them directly at SAL’s personnel, counsel, and business partners. In writing, he vowed to ‘destroy the entire brand,’ threatened to ‘ratfuck every [business party] entity’ that helps operate Dollywood and called himself ‘literally an international arms dealer and mercenary.’ He threatened that ‘[e]veryone needs to be worried about what I might do,” and told Ms. Parton’s entertainment attorney: ‘I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer.’ He also threatened to launch a podcast ‘dedicated to ruining Dolly’s brand partnerships’ unless he was paid,” read the filing as per Variety.

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Reportedly, some employees and lawyers for Parton's trusts and estates have resigned due to the messages, claimed the court documents.

What is happening Seaver was Parton’s longtime head of security. He had announced her death via a video on social media.

Days after Parton's demise, Seaver was fired. Reportedly, he received a termination notice while new guards replaced him at Parton’s Nashville residence.

Parton left behind her estate which is estimated to be worth between $450 million and $650 million. Nozell is currently handling She's Alive LLC, which also manages her estate

Also Read | Dolly Parton laid to rest in private Nashville burial

Parton's nephew dismisses allegations After his firing, Seaver released a statement to TMZ. In it, he maintained that his words were taken out of context to make it look like a threat.

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"I am a career soldier and military contractor and do conduct arms deals for foreign governments. I am a security professional and I am a killer," he said.

He further reacted to allegations against himself and said, “However, nothing in this lawsuit were threats and most of the comments I stand by… I was talking frankly in a private way with Danny who I thought was my friend and he fancies himself a gangster. A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving.”

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.