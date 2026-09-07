Dolly Parton’s sister urges end to ‘AI garbage’ posts after Trump posts pic: ‘Exploiting the loss and tragedies…’

Late icon Dolly Parton's sister has shared a request for fans and netizens days after the singer's death. She urged people to stop posting "fake AI garbage" of Parton on social media. Parton died on 25 August at the age of 80.

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Dolly Parton's sister on AI images of the singer Several tributes for Dolly Parton continue to pour in online. While many took to social media to revisit her iconic moments, a few reached her mansion or the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville to pay their last respects.

Amid this, the Jolene singer's sister Stella Parton took to Instagram and thanked fans for their "genuine support" to the family. However, she also pointed out that "tremendous amount of AI and endless garbage being posted" online and called them "challenging to absorb". She urged people to show "more compassion" in the wake of the singer's death.

“Every human being experiences pain and loss in life and my family is no different,” she wrote on Friday.

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“Sadly, because of the way our lives have been lived in front of the public, we have no choice but to be subjected to incredible pressure and insensitivity from strangers.”

Also Read | Dolly Parton laid to rest in private Nashville burial

‘Tremendous amount of AI and endless garbage’ "There is a tremendous amount of AI and endless garbage being posted everyday and it's been challenging to absorb and or ignore. As time passes, those who are in the business of exploiting the loss and tragedies of others on a daily basis will move on to the next stampede of endless misinformation," she added.

Parton continued and said, "My big sister Dolly would be surprised and delighted by the love her family and she has been shown during this time.

She loved her fans and the public in general. That is the reason she chose not to express her opinions on a lot of things like politics, religion and individuals in the public eye."

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Previously, it was Robin Williams' daughter who had requested fans to stop sharing AI-generated videos of her father.

Donald Trump's AI-generated picture with Dolly Parton Since Dolly Parton's death last month, several AI-generated songs, images and videos have surfaced on social media.

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Among all the fake, AI-generated images and videos of Dolly Parton doing rounds on the internet, US President Donald Trump was among them. Trump had posted an image showing himself with Parton. It showed the two appearing arm in arm as it was shared on Truth Social. The post received mixed reactions from the internet.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.