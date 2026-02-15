Donald Trump calls Bill Maher ‘jerk' as he blasts him over Friday show: ‘No different than Kimmel, Fallon, or Colbert'

Donald Trump attacked TV host Bill Maher, almost a year after the two met and dined at the White House. The US president took offence at some of Maher’s recent comments on Friday. Trump reacted after Maher joked about the president’s prediction that China would end hockey in Canada.

Donald Trump slams Bill Maher In a long Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Sometimes in life you waste time! T.V. Host Bill Maher asked to have dinner with me through one of his friends, also a friend of mine, and I agreed. He came into the famed Oval Office much different than I thought he would be. He was extremely nervous, had ZERO confidence in himself and, to soothe his nerves, immediately, within seconds, asked for a ‘Vodka Tonic.’ He said to me, ‘I’ve never felt like this before, I’m actually scared.’ In one respect, it was somewhat endearing! Anyway, we had a great dinner, it was quick, easy, and he seemed to be a nice guy and, for his first show after our dinner, he was very respectful about our meeting — But with everything I have done in bringing our Country back from ‘OBLIVION,’ why wouldn’t he be?”

Trump on his Canada-China statement Trump continued and called Maher ‘jerk’, regretting meeting him.

"In any event, it was a total waste of time for me to have this jerk at the White House and last night, after explaining what a DISASTER Canadian ‘Leaders’ are to deal with, how Canada has “ripped off” the United States for years on TRADE (But not anymore!), I jokingly stated in a TRUTH that, “The first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup.”

Trump added that Maher “went on and on about the Hockey statement, like ‘What kind of a person would say such a foolish thing as this,’ as though I were being serious when I said it. Fortunately, his Television Ratings are so low that nobody will learn about his various Fake News statements about me."

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert Comparing him with other critics, Trump said that Maher “is no different than Kimmel, Fallon, or Colbert but, I must admit, slightly more talented!”

"Anyway, Bill Maher is a highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT, and Republicans should stop using him to show how the Left is coming over our way — Our Base, the Greatest of All Time, laughs at your weakness when you do it! Maher asked me if he could come back to the White House again and, with his friend, also asked to come to the wonderful White House Christmas Party, but he didn’t. Regardless, I’d much rather spend my time MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN than wasting it on him. Bill continues to suffer from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS!), and there is nothing that will ever be done to cure him of this very serious disease. Thank you for your attention to this minor matter! President DJT”