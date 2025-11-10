‘We’ll be doing Grinch’: ‘Trump’ mocks government shutdown in SNL, promises to steal Christmas

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its latest episode with a rapid-fire cold open that spoofed different topics, ranging from the 2025 elections to the government shutdown and more. In its signature political humor, the 8 November episode featured 'Donald Trump' played by James Austin Johnson.

James Austin Johnson as Trump in SNL The SNL sketch opened with an Oval Office scene, poking fun at a recent White House event announcing price cuts for weight loss drugs. The move went viral, attracting mixed reactions after a drug company representative fainted mid-speech.

In the parody episode, James Austin Johnson’s Trump jokingly said that he had a “very normal” reaction to the man fainting, referring to the incident. “Just stand there and stare like a sociopath," he said, as per a report by USA Today.

He continued, “Each week, I like to create a big visual that sort of sums up how things are going."

"Last week, it was the demolishing of the East Wing. This week, it's a medical professional almost dying in my Oval Office at the mere thought of charging less for drugs. Maybe next week, a bald eagle will fall dead out of the sky and splat right on the White House lawn. And by lawn, of course, I mean big outdoor concrete floor."

"A guy collapsing in the Oval Office," he said, adding, “Who'd have thought it'd be not me?”

SNL episode on rising grocery prices and flight cancellations 'Donald Trump' in the show went on to deliver a long monologue, highlighting several current issues, while people in the background helped the man who had fainted. He joked about the Democrats’ big win in Tuesday’s elections. He said that the media called it a "rebuke" of his policies, but “joke’s on them: They’re Stephen Miller’s policies. I don’t read that stuff.”

He also commented on the rising grocery prices and flight cancellations caused by the ongoing government shutdown.

“I promised grocery prices would plummet, and they did: They plummeted straight up. People are saying, 'But sir, how will I afford my Thanksgiving turkey for my family?' Well, good news is your family's not coming, because all the planes are gone."

‘Donald Trump’ on government shutdown The parody show concluded with 'Trump' vowing to 'drag' out the government shutdown.

He was quoted as saying, “While we're at it, we're looking into perhaps stealing Christmas. We'll be doing Grinch!"

Later during the “Weekend Update,” the fainting incident was featured again. Aanchor Colin Jost joked, “Whatever they've got Trump on, I want some, because just look how chill he is during all of this. He's just standing there!”

In the latest episode, comedian Nikki Glaser made her "SNL" debut as the host.