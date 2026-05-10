Dua Lipa sues Samsung for $15 million lawsuit over unauthorised image use

Pop singer Dua Lipa has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Samsung for using her images to sell televisions without consent. According to Variety, the Levitating singer is seeking $15 million in damages. The Complaint was reportedly filed on Friday.
As per the complaint, the Korean giant allegedly used Dua Lipa's pictures on the cardboard packaging on their TVs since 2025. After she noticed it, the 30-year-old reportedly demanded a complete stop on her image usage. However, the suit alleged that the company was “dismissive and callous” about the request.
Reportedly, Samsung has declined Dua Lipa's request.
“Ms. Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the outlet quoted the lawsuit. It also added, “Ms. Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use.”
The suit claims that the brand has made profits from Dua Lipa's alleged endorsement, which she didn't approve of.
The suit also added in support that Lipa owns the copyright to the image used in the packaging. It dates back to the backstage at the Austin City Limits Festival in 2024.
The complaint also quoted comments of alleged fans from X, formerly Twitter, suggesting that they bought the television because of Lipa's endorsement. “I wasn’t even planning on buying a TV, but I saw the box so I decided to get it,” a user was quoted in the complaint.
“I’d get that TV just because Dua Lipa is on it,” added another. “That’s how obsessed I am. That’s how much I love her.”
Yet someone allegedly said, “Just put a picture of Dua Lipa on it.”
The suit maintained that Dua Lipa has cultivated a “premium brand” and is “highly selective” about product endorsements.
The complaint alleges a copyright violation, a violation of the California right of publicity statute, a federal Lanham Act claim, and trademark claims.
The suit was filed before the Central District of California.
Meanwhile, Samsung has not responded to the allegation yet.
Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims of the report.
Reacting to the news, netizens shared their take.
One of them wrote on X, "This is ridiculous! Dua Lipa! Nobody buying TVs bc the photo display. Recently bought a TV to our house hold and we looked at the specs feature provided when searching online. It had Oppenheimer picture I never seen that movie and don't plan on seeing that movie in the future (sic)."
"One unauthorized campaign can cost more than the entire ad budget (sic)," added another.
A different user commented, "If Samsung doesn't think her face sells TVs, then why did they put it on the box? They could have used a picture of a bowl of fruit or a landscape. They chose to print it on a million boxes because her image has value (sic)."
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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