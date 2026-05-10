Dua Lipa sues Samsung for $15 million lawsuit over unauthorised image use

Pop singer Dua Lipa has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Samsung for using her images to sell televisions without consent. According to Variety, the Levitating singer is seeking $15 million in damages. The Complaint was reportedly filed on Friday.

Dua Lipa's lawsuit against Samsung As per the complaint, the Korean giant allegedly used Dua Lipa's pictures on the cardboard packaging on their TVs since 2025. After she noticed it, the 30-year-old reportedly demanded a complete stop on her image usage. However, the suit alleged that the company was “dismissive and callous” about the request.

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Reportedly, Samsung has declined Dua Lipa's request.

Why Samsung is being sued “Ms. Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the outlet quoted the lawsuit. It also added, “Ms. Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use.”

The suit claims that the brand has made profits from Dua Lipa's alleged endorsement, which she didn't approve of.

The suit also added in support that Lipa owns the copyright to the image used in the packaging. It dates back to the backstage at the Austin City Limits Festival in 2024.

Did fan buy TVs because of Dua Lipa? The complaint also quoted comments of alleged fans from X, formerly Twitter, suggesting that they bought the television because of Lipa's endorsement. “I wasn’t even planning on buying a TV, but I saw the box so I decided to get it,” a user was quoted in the complaint.

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“I’d get that TV just because Dua Lipa is on it,” added another. “That’s how obsessed I am. That’s how much I love her.”

Yet someone allegedly said, “Just put a picture of Dua Lipa on it.”

The suit maintained that Dua Lipa has cultivated a “premium brand” and is “highly selective” about product endorsements.

The complaint alleges a copyright violation, a violation of the California right of publicity statute, a federal Lanham Act claim, and trademark claims.

The suit was filed before the Central District of California.

Meanwhile, Samsung has not responded to the allegation yet.

Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims of the report.

Also Read | Samsung pulling TVs, home appliances from China

Internet reacts Reacting to the news, netizens shared their take.

One of them wrote on X, "This is ridiculous! Dua Lipa! Nobody buying TVs bc the photo display. Recently bought a TV to our house hold and we looked at the specs feature provided when searching online. It had Oppenheimer picture I never seen that movie and don't plan on seeing that movie in the future (sic)."

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"One unauthorized campaign can cost more than the entire ad budget (sic)," added another.

A different user commented, "If Samsung doesn't think her face sells TVs, then why did they put it on the box? They could have used a picture of a bowl of fruit or a landscape. They chose to print it on a million boxes because her image has value (sic)."