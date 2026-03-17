Dune 3 first look is out: Timothee Chalamet reveals movie trailer launch date; fans react, ‘New cinematic storm’

The first look at Dune: Part Three is out. It is the final chapter of Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi trilogy. The film is set to release on 18 December. It will clash with Avengers: Doomsday.

The film will adapt Frank Herbert's 1969 novel Dune Messiah, the second book in the beloved sci-fi series. Herbert’s 1965 novel Dune was adapted in two parts in the earlier two movies.

Timothee Chalamet posted a photo on Instagram, teasing his return. He has also revealed that the trailer will be launched on 18 March. The post has gone viral, with more than 6 lakh likes in just two hours.

“I’m already queuing in front of my local cinema,” reacted a fan.

“Timothee about to have the greatest villain come back era,” another fan reacted.

On Twitter (now X), the official first look of Dune 3 went viral, garnering 2.2 million views in a couple of hours.

“If this is just the first look, then Dune: Part 3 does not feel like just another upcoming film, but like a new cinematic storm forming in front of us. Jason Momoa and Florence Pugh alone are enough here to make the world feel harsher, more mythical, and more unhinged,” commented one of the users.

In Dune: Part Two, his character Paul Atreides joined the Fremen people on the desert planet Arrakis. He fell in love with Chani (Zendaya), defeated the Harkonnen empire and launched a holy war.

The film won two Oscars and earned over $714 million ( ₹6,590 crore) worldwide. Denis Villeneuve, the writer-director of the film series, started work on the Dune 3 script in December 2023.

Legendary composer Hans Zimmer began work on the Dune 3 score back in 2024. His prep for the third sequel while working on Dune 2.

“Denis comes in on the second day of shooting, and wordlessly comes in and puts ‘Dune Messiah’ on my desk. I know where we’re going, and I know we’re not done,” Zimmer told Variety at that time.

Dune 3 cast Dune: Part Two introduced Austin Butler as villain Feyd-Rautha, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan and Lea Seydoux as Lady Margot. Villeneuve has confirmed that Pugh, Seydoux and Anya Taylor-Joy will all have bigger roles in Dune: Part Three, according to Variety. They briefly appeared as the grown-up version of Paul's unborn sister Alia.