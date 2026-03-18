Dune: Part Three trailer drops - Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya return for epic finale as Paul Atreides faces destiny

Dune: Part Three: The first ever trailer for ‘Dune: Part Three’ is finally out, setting the stage for a sweeping, emotional and action-packed finale to the sci-fi saga. The teaser trailer of the Warner Bros. movie opens with a tense music as Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya return as Paul Atreides and Chani, now grappling with power, prophecy and an impending war.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the third instalment draws from Dune Messiah and is set nearly 17 years after the events of ‘Dune: Part Two.’ The filmmaker unveiled the trailer at a special event in Los Angeles, saying he hadn’t expected such strong demand for a third film.

Dune 3 release date The movie, adapted from Frank Herbert's 1969 novel Dune Messiah, is set to hit theaters on December 18, according to a report by People.

Get a glimpse of Dune 3 trailer here: