Dwayne Johnson opens up on fear as he takes on raw dramatic role in The Smashing Machine

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has spoken about stepping into one of the most demanding roles of his career, in the upcoming film ‘The Smashing Machine’.

Dwayne Johnson opens up on playing a dramatic role in ‘The Smashing Machine’ Johnson, best known for his work in action and adventure blockbusters, said the chance to play a raw dramatic role was something he had been waiting for.

“For years, I've been dreaming and hoping,” he explained, in a recent CBS interview. “My desire was to play not only a dramatic role, but something that I felt like I could really sink my teeth into, and rip myself open. You hear that term. I just didn't want to do drama. I wanted to do something that really allowed me to do that.”

The film, directed by Benny Safdie, sees Johnson star as former mixed martial arts champion Mark Kerr, with Emily Blunt cast as Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples. It marks a reunion for the pair, who previously worked together on Disney’s 2021 adventure film Jungle Cruise.

Johnson reflected on the difference between his earlier career choices and the challenge he now faces. “I was chasing something for a lot of years, and what I was chasing was box office,” he said. “And there's a part of me, the brain [that goes], 'Don't rock the boat. Stay in this zone. Everyone's happy. You're paying the bills.' But the heart is like, 'Yeah. But you're not being fulfilled.’”

He admitted openly that he was anxious when filming began. “One hundred percent,” he said when asked if he had felt unfulfilled. “But I was really nervous. And on day one, I remember Benny coming to me, and Emily as well, [they] said, 'Are you scared?' I went, 'Yes.'”

Asked if he truly said that aloud, Johnson replied, “Absolutely. I am.”

For an actor who built his reputation on physical toughness, Johnson’s honesty about his nerves marks a rare moment of vulnerability. “Dwayne Johnson doesn’t scare easily,” the interviewer noted, yet he did not hesitate to admit his fear.

That openness reflects some of the struggles Johnson faced earlier in life. His father, a professional wrestler, was often away, leaving Johnson to grow up with difficult experiences. At 15, he and his mother were evicted from their apartment after failing to pay the rent, a moment he has said shaped his drive and resilience.