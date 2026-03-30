Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to be named Disney Legend, says ‘the trust they put in you...is sacred'

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, has shared an emotional response after being named a recipient of the prestigious Disney Legends Award, one of the highest honours conferred by The Walt Disney Company.

The announcement was made last week, confirming that Johnson will be honoured at the upcoming D23 Expo on August 16, 2026. The award recognises individuals who have made a significant global impact through their contributions to Disney.

Reacting to the news, Johnson said he was “really moved” when he received the call informing him of the recognition. In a heartfelt message shared online, the actor expressed gratitude not just for the honour, but also for the people behind the scenes who played a role in his journey.

‘This is Disney’s highest honour’ Calling the Disney Legends Award a milestone moment, Johnson acknowledged its significance within the entertainment industry.

“This honour recognises individuals with significant and global impacts on Disney. I’m moved. Thank you,” he said.

He went on to reflect on the values that have guided his career, including hard work, humility and respect for audiences.

“I believe in hard work, being grateful, being humble, being good to people, taking care of people, and respecting that the trust they put in you to deliver is sacred,” he added.

Johnson also emphasised the importance of spreading positivity through his work, noting that he strives to “always try and deliver a little joy for folks around the world.”

A nod to the teams behind the magic In his message, Johnson made it a point to thank several Disney executives and creative teams, including Imagineers and cast members across the globe.

He acknowledged that such achievements are rarely individual, instead reflecting the collective effort of countless professionals working behind the scenes.

“Thank you to every Disney employee and cast member around the world,” he said, adding that he looks forward to expressing his gratitude in person at the ceremony.

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The Maui connection and upcoming projects Johnson’s association with Disney has been closely tied to his role as Maui in the 2016 animated hit Moana, where his voice performance became one of the film’s standout elements.

He is set to reprise the role in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Moana, scheduled for release on July 10, 2026. The remake is among Disney’s major upcoming projects and is expected to draw global attention.

Johnson ended his message on a signature note, referencing Maui’s iconic line from the film—“You’re welcome”—a phrase that has become synonymous with his Disney persona.

Why this honour matters The Disney Legends Award is reserved for individuals whose work has left a lasting cultural and creative imprint. For Johnson, whose career spans wrestling, blockbuster films and global entertainment, the recognition marks yet another milestone.

More importantly, it underscores his influence not just as an actor, but as a global entertainer who has connected with audiences across generations—whether through action films, family-friendly roles, or his larger-than-life persona.