DWTS Con 2026 announced: Dancing With the Stars to host first fan convention; here's how to get tickets

The first official Dancing With the Stars convention has been confirmed. Titled DWTS Con 2026, the three-day event will take place from July 31 to August 2 in Palm Springs, California.

The convention will be hosted at Acrisure Arena in the Coachella Valley, a venue with a capacity of over 11,000 people, suggesting a large turnout of fans.

Three days of dance, stars and fan experiences DWTS Con 2026 is designed as a full celebration of the popular dance show. Organisers say fans will get closer to the series than ever before.

The event will feature live dance performances, panel discussions with cast members, and interactive photo experiences, according to Entertainment Weekly. Special displays highlighting mirrorball champions and well-loved contestants will also be set up at the venue.

Panels, merchandise and special guests Fans attending the convention can take part in question-and-answer sessions with stars from the show. Exclusive DWTS merchandise will be available for purchase.

The organisers said the convention is meant to celebrate the programme’s long journey and thank its loyal audience. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are confirmed to attend, along with several professional dancers.

Tickets Tickets for Dancing With the Stars Con will be released in phases. Verizon customers will get first access through an exclusive presale starting Thursday, February 12 at 10 a.m. PT, which will remain open until Friday, February 13 at 10 p.m. PT. Eligible customers can check the My Verizon app and head to myAccess for further details.

Fans can also secure early tickets by signing up for the Mirrorball Membership, which opens at 12 p.m. PT on February 12. The membership is free and available through dwtscon.com.

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Saturday, February 14 at 10 a.m. PT, with sales taking place on the convention’s official website.

Popular pros and celebrity contestants to attend The list of professional dancers includes Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, and Gleb Savchenko, among others.

Several well-known celebrity contestants and fan favourites will also be present. These include JoJo Siwa, Danielle Fishel, Johnny Weir, Amanda Kloots, Ginger Zee, and Xochitl Gomez. According to Entertainment Weekly, six former DWTS winners will headline the guest list.

Six former winners confirmed The past champions attending are Kristi Yamaguchi (Season 6), Rumer Willis (Season 20), Rashad Jennings (Season 24), Hannah Brown (Season 28), Xochitl Gomez (Season 32), and Joey Graziadei (Season 33).

Event organisers said the convention will make the ballroom “come to life”, offering fans a complete DWTS-style experience spread across all three days.

Celebrating 20 years of DWTS Danielle Fishel described the event as “a celebration of the legacy of the show.” She said the convention will honour all 20 years of Dancing With the Stars.