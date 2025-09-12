Ego Nwodim leaves Saturday Night Live after seven seasons

Comedian and actress Ego Nwodim has officially announced her departure from Saturday Night Live (SNL), bringing her seven-season journey with the iconic sketch show to an end.

Nwodim shared the news on Friday morning through her Instagram story, writing, “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship. Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always. Now invite me to your weddings please!!! (sic)."

Why did she exit SNL? Her decision comes just days after NBC released its list of returning cast members, with Nwodim’s name included—making the announcement both unexpected and significant. She now becomes the fifth cast member to depart before SNL begins its 51st season.

Heidi Gardner leaves SNL ahead of 51st season Earlier exits included Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, and Emil Wakim. Additionally, changes continue behind the scenes: the popular comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy will no longer appear on screen together following John Higgins’ departure. Meanwhile, Ben Marshall will become a featured player, and Martin Herlihy remains part of the writing team.

Nwodim joined SNL in 2018 as a featured player and was promoted to repertory status in 2020. Over her tenure, she became known for her sharp comic timing, memorable characters, and strong presence across sketches. Her contributions stood out in both political parodies and original character work, helping shape the show during a period of significant change.

Despite her name appearing in the initial cast announcement for the upcoming season—alongside veterans like Kenan Thompson, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, and “Weekend Update” anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost—Nwodim’s departure marks another chapter in SNL’s continuing evolution.