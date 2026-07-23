Elon Musk announces 'historically accurate' AI version of Odyssey after slamming Christopher Nolan, netizens divided

Billionaire Elon Musk confirmed an upcoming Artificial Intelligence(AI) film on the ancient Greek epic is currently in the works by his AI platform Grok Imagine, days after filmmaker Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey hit theatre screens worldwide. Musk said that the fully AI-generated movie would be out by the end of 2026. He said that his AI film will be ‘historically accurate' to Homer's original version.

Elon Musk announces AI film of The Odyssey Taking to X on Wednesday, Elon Musk wrote, "Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer." He also added a three-minute AI-generated clip which featured a scene between Odysseus and the nymph Calypso, offering a glimpse of Musk's adaptation. “Dialogue scene from Homer's Odyssey built on Grok Imagine,” the caption read.

Internet reacts Soon after he shared the post, netizens shared their mixed reaction to the film announcement.

A user wrote in the comment section, “I find that I agree with you on a lot of things, but I definitely do not want this. Don't get me wrong, it's amazing that technology has come this far, but the new Odyssey movie really wasn't that bad or as much of a let down as people described it to be. Pretty good movie overall. I wouldn't watch it again, which says a lot, but worth going to see.”

“Full length by end of year is an insane deadline for an odyssey movie lmao,” added another.

One more said, “No thanks. The people want real actors. Use AI to help humanity, not entertain us. Also, humans are allowed to have their own take on a story if it's not historical fact. It's the fun part about being different.”

Someone else commented, “This is epic. After reading the poems + everything on Troy and Odysseus, an accurate full-length Odyssey in Ancient Greek with real phalanx battles and Achilles’ ghost scene would be perfect. Grok Imagine is about to change everything. Let’s go!”

After the AI film announcement, Elon Musk further replied to a user who suggested spending $100 million to have actor-director Mel Gibson onboard for a historically accurate adaptation featuring ships, armour, weapons and casting, and dialogues from Homer's poem in Homeric Greek.

Musk responded, saying, “I'm down.”

Musk vs Nolan The AI film announcement comes days after Elon Musk's repeated criticism of Christopher Nolan over the adaptation of The Odyssey.

Earlier this month, Musk took a dig at the Oscar-winning filmmaker over what he described as deviations from Homer's epic. In a post shared earlier this month, he wrote, "Chris Nolan desecrated Homer and groveled on his knees just to meet the woke rules required to win an Oscar. What a worm."

Musk has also repeatedly slammed the casting of the film. Responding to an X user who called Nolan a "coward" for casting actress Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy, Musk replied, "true." In a separate post in May, he escalated his criticism further and wrote, "Chris Nolan is an anti-White racist."

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.